However that doesn't mean the hometown dates will be any less intense for Gerry, with a preview clip released by ABC showing The Golden Bachelor star facing tough questioning from the children and grandchildren of his Final 3 women.
And by the time the round of hometown dates ended, Gerry apparently even found himself in love with all three of his Final 3 bachelorettes!
"I honestly have no idea how I'm going to decide. I'm dying inside right at this moment."
During last week's episode of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry narrowed his field of suitors from six bachelorettes to his Final 3 women.
Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, got the episode's one-on-one date -- and then also received a spot as one of Gerry's Final 3 women when The Golden Bachelor star gave her a rose at the conclusion of the date.
That left five bachelorettes to accompany Gerry on The Golden Bachelor season's final group date: Ellen Goltzer, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, FL; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, GA; Susan Noles, a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, PA; and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
Unfortunately for the five women, Gerry couldn't bring himself to award a rose on The Golden Bachelorgroup date, which left all five of them still in danger of being sent home at the season's fifth Rose Ceremony.
And when the Rose Ceremony took place, Gerry presented roses to Leslie and Theresa -- resulting in Ellen, Sandra and Susan being eliminated and sent home.
The talk show host joked about how Gerry probably wasn't supposed to give that away, and so Gerry played coy and quipped, "But I didn't say with whom, you know, I love my daughters."
Gerry also told Entertainment Weekly in September that he's "so pleasantly surprised by how things ended," suggesting he's currently in love.
"There's absolutely no regrets," Gerry gushed at the time.
While Gerry admitted he had "confusing" and "conflicting" feelings for multiple women during filming, he also claimed he did not truly fall "in love" with more than one woman on the show.
In August, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone took to Twitter and revealed spoilers for the conclusion of Gerry's The Golden Bachelor season.
Carbone tweeted on August 30, "(SPOILER): Here are your final 3 women on Gerry's season. Only 3 had hometown dates for his season."
According to the spoiler blogger, Faith is also a singer and radio DJ in Washington.
Faith had won Gerry's First Impression Rose, and Theresa had received the first one-on-one date of the season in which she and Gerry went to a diner and danced to "Don't Stop Believin'" in the streets.
Carbone, however, has yet to learn who Gerry picked as his winner and if The Golden Bachelor star got engaged.
"A lot of you have been asking where is your Golden Bachelor finale spoiler," Carbone said during the October 31 episode of his Reality Steve Daily podcast.
"I do not have it yet, and I can tell you over the last two months since I gave you the Final 2... I just haven't been able to find out who he chose."
According to Carbone, he has actually heard conflicting claims about who Gerry ended up picking as his The Golden Bachelor winner.
"I can tell you this, since filming ended I have heard both of them," he explained on his podcast.
"So clearly he didn't choose two people. But people have said, 'Oh, I heard this, I heard he picked Leslie,' and 'Oh, I heard he picked Theresa.' So you know, I don't have it yet."
Carbone also acknowledged that, at this point, he may very well not learn who Gerry ended up picking as his final winning bachelorette before The Golden Bachelor's finale airs on ABC on November 30.
"I don't know if I will [learn the winner] before the finale," he said. "Hopefully I will. But that's where I'm at and what I've heard with that."
When ABC released the biographical details of all of the women competing on Gerry's season before it debuted, it had teased that Faith "is much more than meets the eye" and is beautiful, charismatic, adaptable, and positive.
Faith has two sons and four grandkids but she's still "a fun thrill-seeker" who has gone diving with sharks and rides motorcycles. She also got a tattoo.
Leslie is a former professional figure skater who loves to dance and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She also enjoys spending time with her Aussiedoodle, Billie.
Leslie, a mom of three kids and grandmother of three, has run 10 marathons in her life, and she's looking for a running buddy as well as "a real man" who will enhance her life.
Theresa is a gorgeous catch who has a huge heart, according to ABC, and she's very close with her children and grandchildren.
Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet her best friend, someone who will appreciate the little things with her.
Theresa also enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.
Gerry has said he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.
The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.
Gerry told TV Insider that getting engaged for the second time is "a very realistic possibility," adding, "The clock ticks a lot faster than when you're 20. If I'm going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don't want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on.