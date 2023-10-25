A preview of the next The Golden Bachelor episode shows Gerry enjoying a romantic helicopter ride with the recipient of his First Impression Rose, Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA.
"This is a fairy tale I couldn't even begin to describe," Faith gushes during her one-on-one date, adding how she's "falling deeper and deeper" for The Golden Bachelor star.
And Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, also says she's falling for Gerry.
"I feel like I can't live without you now," Theresa tells Gerry.
On the week's group date, several women play carnival games -- including Ellen Goltzer, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, FL; Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, GA; and Susan Noles, a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, PA.
And Ellen admits to Gerry, "I am absolutely falling in love with you," to which he whispers in response, "You're my girl."
But then, Gerry realizes he has very strong feelings for more than one woman.
"I found a genuine, lasting love with more than one person," Gerry tells the cameras, before breaking down into tears. "I think it's time for me to go. I'm wondering if my journey can't come to a happy ending."
Gerry laments, "This just isn't worth all of it. The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a god-awful second. I am done."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
During last week's episode of The Golden Bachelor, Nancy Hulkower voluntarily left the show because she didn't feel as strong of a connection with Gerry as other women had been feeling.
Gerry also told Entertainment Weekly in September that he's "so pleasantly surprised by how things ended," suggesting he's currently in love.
ADVERTISEMENT
"There's absolutely no regrets," Gerry gushed at the time.
While Gerry admitted he had "confusing" and "conflicting" feelings for multiple women during filming, he confirmed that he did not truly fall "in love" with more than one woman on the show.
In August, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone took to Twitter and unveiled spoilers for the conclusion of Gerry's The Golden Bachelor season.
Carbone tweeted on August 30, "(SPOILER): Here are your final 3 women on Gerry's season. Only 3 had hometown dates for his season."
According to the spoiler blogger, Faith is also a singer and radio DJ in Washington.
Faith had won Gerry's First Impression Rose, and Theresa had received the first one-on-one date of the season in which she and Gerry went to a diner and danced to "Don't Stop Believin'" in the streets.
Carbone then revealed Gerry's Final 2 bachelorettes, the women who made it all the way to The Golden Bachelor's Final Rose Ceremony.
Carbone, however, has yet to learn of Gerry's winner and whether The Golden Bachelor star got engaged.
ABC previously released bios of all of the women competing on Gerry's season, and the network says Faith "is much more than meets the eye" in that she's beautiful, charismatic, adaptable, and positive.
Faith has two sons and four grandkids but she's still "a fun thrill-seeker" who has gone diving with sharks and rides motorcycles. She also got a tattoo.
Leslie is a former professional figure skater who loves to dance and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She also enjoys spending time with her Aussiedoodle, Billie.
ADVERTISEMENT
Leslie, a mom of three kids and grandmother of three, has run 10 marathons in her life, and she's looking for a running buddy as well as "a real man" who will enhance her life.
Theresa is a gorgeous catch who has a huge heart, according to ABC, and she's very close with her children and grandchildren.
Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet her best friend, someone who will appreciate the little things with her.
Theresa also enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.
Gerry has said he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.
The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.
Gerry told TV Insider that getting engaged for the second time is "a very realistic possibility," adding, "The clock ticks a lot faster than when you're 20. If I'm going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don't want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on."