The women still in the running for Gerry's heart are Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
Gerry flat out said, "I love you," to both Faith and Leslie, and he happened to say those three little words to Faith in front of her family -- including her children and grandchildren.
And while Gerry didn't profess his love to Theresa, he said multiple times about how he was also "in love" with her.
"I'm very confused! I am terrified," Gerry admitted in a confessional.
As a result, Gerry found the decision at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony to be excruciating.
Gerry handed out one rose to Leslie, but then he broke down crying and excused himself from the Rose Ceremony. He started cursing and freaking out about having to break a woman's heart.
"I'm going to throw up. I'm looking at two women, who either one could be my partner for the rest of my life," Gerry lamented in a confessional before handing out his second rose.
"To send someone home is gut-wrenching. I'm dying inside a little bit, right at this moment. Oh, f-ck!"
In a preview for the upcoming episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.
"I just don't want to do it," Gerry notes.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special with an appearance from Gerry and most of viewers' fan-favorite bachelorettes from this season.
Gerry's third-place finisher will also apparently join The Golden Bachelor star onstage for an emotional conversation.
"I had created something -- only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry says. "I'm sorry you went through so much pain."
During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, co-host Kelly Ripa asked Gerry about The Women Tell All.
"What are you worried they're going to tell?" Kelly asked Gerry during the talk show's November 6 episode.
"I'm really not worried about that at all," Gerry replied.
"The last person to leave [on The Golden Bachelor] will be the person that I have a face to face with that will involve closure, I think, for the both of us."
Gerry added, "And that's the moment I'm most anticipating."
According to Carbone, he has actually heard conflicting claims about who Gerry ended up picking as his The Golden Bachelor winner.
"I can tell you this, since filming ended I have heard both of them," he explained on his podcast.
"So clearly he didn't choose two people. But people have said, 'Oh, I heard this, I heard he picked Leslie,' and 'Oh, I heard he picked Theresa.' So you know, I don't have it yet."
Carbone also acknowledged that, at this point, he may very well not learn who Gerry ended up picking as his final winning bachelorette before The Golden Bachelor's finale airs on November 30 on ABC.
"I don't know if I will [learn the winner] before the finale," he said. "Hopefully I will. But that's where I'm at and what I've heard with that."
When ABC released the biographical details of all of the women competing on Gerry's season before it debuted, it had teased that Leslie is a former professional figure skater who loves to dance and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She also enjoys spending time with her Aussiedoodle, Billie.
Leslie, a mom of three kids and grandmother of three, has run 10 marathons in her life, and she's looking for a running buddy as well as "a real man" who will enhance her life.
Theresa is a gorgeous catch who has a huge heart, according to ABC, and she's very close with her children and grandchildren.
ADVERTISEMENT
Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet her best friend, someone who will appreciate the little things with her.
Theresa also enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.
Gerry has said he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.
The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.
Gerry told TV Insider that getting engaged for the second time is "a very realistic possibility," adding, "The clock ticks a lot faster than when you're 20. If I'm going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don't want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on. "