The Golden Bachelor fans have been doing some spoiler sleuthing and believe they've figured out the winner of Gerry Turner's season based on a recent TikTok video.

The Golden Bachelor is heading into its Fantasy Suites episode on Thursday, November 16, and then, after a brief break on Thanksgiving, the show will air its finale November 30 on ABC.

Gerry, 72, only has two bachelorettes left in the running for his heart -- Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ -- and he has dropped clues for months that he's currently happy and in love.

The identity of Gerry's winner, however, has remained tightly under wraps. Even Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has been unable to confidently report the ending of Gerry's season thus far.

But many The Golden Bachelor viewers are convinced they've discovered "evidence" that Gerry picked Leslie at the end of his journey to find love.

Leslie recently shared a video on TikTok in which she and her granddaughter Kiki were dancing at home together.

At one point in the video, a man can be heard laughing off-screen, and many people think it sounded just like Gerry!

"I hear Gerry giggling in the background!!! Lol," wrote one fan of the late September footage.

"The WOOOOOOOO was totally GERRRRRY," commented another TikTok user.

And a third person chimed in, "Definitely Gerry giggle...I'm so glad for her!!!"

Another man's voice, however, could also be heard, complimenting the girls' dance routine. It may have been Leslie's son filming the video or watching -- possibly with Gerry -- off to the side.

A fan actually posted the theory on Reddit, writing, "Whoever is filming starts to laugh and it weirdly sounds like Gerry's laugh. I think he ends up with Leslie just from that video...that's my guess!"
However, it's possible this video was filmed during Leslie's hometown date, when Gerry had met her family.

There may also be more "evidence" that Gerry allegedly gave his final rose to Leslie.

According to TV Insider, fans believe they spotted Leslie in the background of a recent video interview Gerry did with Us Weekly.

In the video, there appears to be a woman -- who looks like Leslie -- sitting on a bed nearby. Her reflection was captured in a mirror behind Gerry.

"Did you guys see the woman sitting on the bed?" a person commented on the YouTube video, to which another person responded, "It's definitely Leslie."

And another fan reportedly added, "Looks like Leslie and she's using a laptop. Looks intentional to me."

Carbone revealed Gerry's Final 2 bachelorettes this past summer, but he not disclosed the winner so far.

According to Carbone, he has actually heard conflicting claims about who Gerry ended up picking as his The Golden Bachelor winner.

"I can tell you this, since filming ended I have heard both of them," he recently explained on his podcast.

"So clearly he didn't choose two people. But people have said, 'Oh, I heard this, I heard he picked Leslie,' and 'Oh, I heard he picked Theresa.' So you know, I don't have it yet."

Carbone also acknowledged that, at this point, he may very well not learn who Gerry ended up picking as his final winning bachelorette before The Golden Bachelor's finale airs later this month.

"I don't know if I will [learn the winner] before the finale," he said. "Hopefully I will. But that's where I'm at and what I've heard with that."

A preview of what's to come on The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry looking at an engagement ring.

Gerry previously told Entertainment Weekly that he's "so pleasantly surprised" by how his season ended, adding, "There's absolutely no regrets."

Gerry narrowed down his bachelorettes to only two, Leslie and Theresa, after having an excruciating breakup with his third-place finisher, Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA.

Gerry had professed his love to Faith during her hometown date -- in front of her sons and grandchildren -- only to deny her a rose at the subsequent Rose Ceremony.

"For about three and a half weeks, I didn't feel like a human," Faith admitted to People after The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All episode aired last week.

"I seriously felt like my left brain and my right brain were not aligning. In my logical brain, I could understand the way things played out, but in my heart I felt like a shattered emotional wreck."

The brunette beauty added, "So just getting those two to realign and getting back into the real world was very difficult for me."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

