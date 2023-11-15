Gerry, 72, only has two bachelorettes left in the running for his heart -- Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ -- and he has dropped clues for months that he's currently happy and in love.
The identity of Gerry's winner, however, has remained tightly under wraps. Even Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has been unable to confidently report the ending of Gerry's season thus far.
But many The Golden Bachelor viewers are convinced they've discovered "evidence" that Gerry picked Leslie at the end of his journey to find love.
Leslie recently shared a video on TikTok in which she and her granddaughter Kiki were dancing at home together.
At one point in the video, a man can be heard laughing off-screen, and many people think it sounded just like Gerry!
"I hear Gerry giggling in the background!!! Lol," wrote one fan of the late September footage.
"The WOOOOOOOO was totally GERRRRRY," commented another TikTok user.
And a third person chimed in, "Definitely Gerry giggle...I'm so glad for her!!!"
Another man's voice, however, could also be heard, complimenting the girls' dance routine. It may have been Leslie's son filming the video or watching -- possibly with Gerry -- off to the side.
A fan actually posted the theory on Reddit, writing, "Whoever is filming starts to laugh and it weirdly sounds like Gerry's laugh. I think he ends up with Leslie just from that video...that's my guess!"
However, it's possible this video was filmed during Leslie's hometown date, when Gerry had met her family.
Gerry previously told Entertainment Weekly that he's "so pleasantly surprised" by how his season ended, adding, "There's absolutely no regrets."
Gerry narrowed down his bachelorettes to only two, Leslie and Theresa, after having an excruciating breakup with his third-place finisher, Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA.
Gerry had professed his love to Faith during her hometown date -- in front of her sons and grandchildren -- only to deny her a rose at the subsequent Rose Ceremony.
"For about three and a half weeks, I didn't feel like a human," Faith admitted to People after The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All episode aired last week.
"I seriously felt like my left brain and my right brain were not aligning. In my logical brain, I could understand the way things played out, but in my heart I felt like a shattered emotional wreck."
The brunette beauty added, "So just getting those two to realign and getting back into the real world was very difficult for me."