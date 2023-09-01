Gerry's lineup of 22 bachelorettes was announced earlier this week, and he's going to have some real poised and beautiful senior ladies on his hands, all ranging in age from 60 through 75.
These accomplished "golden" women -- including former The Bachelor star Matt James' mother, Patty James -- will be taking time away from their established lives at home to hopefully rediscover love and maybe even learn something new about themselves.
Several weeks before The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone took to Twitter and unveiled spoilers for the end of Gerry's season.
Carbone tweeted on August 30, "(SPOILER): Here are your final 3 women on Gerry's season. Only 3 had hometown dates for his season."
Carbone proceeded to list Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; and Theresa Nist, a 6-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
According to the spoiler blogger, Faith is also a singer and radio DJ in Washington.
Carbone then revealed Gerry's Final 2 bachelorettes, the women who made it all the way to the 71-year-old star's Final Rose Ceremony.
Gerry will have some tough decisions to make on The Golden Bachelor, but he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.
The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.