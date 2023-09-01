The Golden Bachelor spoilers have already leaked out revealing Gerry Turner's Final 3 bachelorettes and Final 2 women.

[Spoilers Warning: This report reveals which bachelorettes made it to the end of Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season and will spoil his Final 2 women for you].


The Golden Bachelor began filming in the first week of August, and the new The Bachelor spinoff will premiere Thursday, September 28 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Gerry's lineup of 22 bachelorettes was announced earlier this week, and he's going to have some real poised and beautiful senior ladies on his hands, all ranging in age from 60 through 75.

These accomplished "golden" women -- including former The Bachelor star Matt James' mother, Patty James -- will be taking time away from their established lives at home to hopefully rediscover love and maybe even learn something new about themselves.

Several weeks before The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone took to Twitter and unveiled spoilers for the end of Gerry's season.

Carbone tweeted on August 30, "(SPOILER): Here are your final 3 women on Gerry's season. Only 3 had hometown dates for his season."

Carbone proceeded to list Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; and Theresa Nist, a 6-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.

According to the spoiler blogger, Faith is also a singer and radio DJ in Washington.

Carbone then revealed Gerry's Final 2 bachelorettes, the women who made it all the way to the 71-year-old star's Final Rose Ceremony.

Gerry's Final 2 women were reportedly Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

ABC released bios for all of the women competing on Gerry's season, and the network says Faith "is much more than meets the eye" -- beautiful, charismatic, adaptable, and positive.

Faith has two sons and four grandkids but she's still "a fun thrill-seeker" who has gone diving with sharks and rides motorcycles. She also got a tattoo.

Leslie is a former professional figure skater who loves to dance and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She also enjoys spending time with her Aussiedoodle, Billie.

Leslie, a mom of three kids and grandmother of three, has run 10 marathons in her life, and she's looking for a running buddy as well as "a real man" who will enhance her life.

Theresa is a gorgeous catch who has a huge heart, according to ABC, and she's very close with her children and grandchildren.

Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet her best friend, someone who will appreciate the little things with her.

Theresa also enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.

Click here to see photos of all of Gerry's The Golden Bachelor bachelorettes.

Gerry will have some tough decisions to make on The Golden Bachelor, but he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.

The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.

