'The Golden Bachelor' recap: Gerry Turner cuts Faith Martin and 'The Women Tell All'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/10/2023
The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All featured Gerry Turner eliminating Faith Martin in third place and reuniting with her for an emotional conversation, Joan Vassos revealing the real reason why she left the show, and other tearful confessions during the special that aired Thursday night on ABC.
Gerry ousted Faith from the competition after his Final 3 bachelorettes' hometown dates, leaving Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, as his Final 2 women.
At The Women Tell All, hosted by Jesse Palmer, the participants included Patty James, a 70-year-old retired real estate professional from Durham, NC; Pamela, a 75-year-old retired salon owner from Aurora, IL; Marina Perera, a 60-year-old educator from Los Angeles, CA; Christina, a 73-year-old retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, CA; and Natascha, a 60-year-old pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York, NY.
Joan, a 60-year-old private school administrator from Rockland, MD, also returned for the gathering as well as Nancy, a 60-year-old retired interior designer from Alexandria, VA; Edith, a 60-year-old retired realtor from Downey, CA; April Kirkwood, a 65-year-old therapist from Port St. Lucie, FL; and Kathy Swarts, a 70-year-old retired educational consultant from Austin, TX.
And Sandra, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, GA; Susan Noles, a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, PA; and Ellen Goltzer, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, FL, also filmed The Women Tell All.
The ladies had a lot to say, and there wasn't a dry eye in the studio at certain points in the evening. Gerry and Faith's reunion after their split was also heart-wrenching.
When the women reunited onstage, they were all smiles and seemed supportive of one another.
April had no shame about the fact she had faked an ankle injury during the Pickleball competition to get some extra attention from Gerry.
"Desperate times call for desperate measures," April joked.
When asked about her drama with Theresa and what went down, Kathy explained how, in the moment, there were many women dating one man and she's a "straight shooter."
"Watching the show back, could I have been a little more delicate? Yes, absolutely, I could have," Kathy said.
"Maybe we both should've zipped it, but truly, it's the past... and it's over. I think Theresa knows that too. I only wish everyone the best."
Kathy said the show was more about love, hope, and people in their senior years discovering what life has to offer them.
After a debate about whether Edith's guacamole or Susan's meatballs gave Susan terrible gas, Susan assured viewers that life is not over after age 65 and it's time to get off the couch and live.
The Kardashians star Kris Jenner thanked the women for bringing so much joy into her family's lives and being an inspiration, and Kris gave Susan a specific shout out for being "amazing" and nailing her style and haircut.
JOAN EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
Joan got emotional when watching her journey back on The Golden Bachelor, and she told Jesse how she had "unfinished business" with Gerry.
"At the end there, Gerry crying like that, I feel really bad that I did that to him," Joan noted.
When Jesse asked Joan how her daughter and baby granddaughter are doing now, Joan said everything is great at home now.
"My daughter had a really serious case of postpartum depression, and she needed me. She needed her mom, and I didn't think twice. I knew I had to be there. I heard it in her voice and I could not get on that plane fast enough," Joan explained.
But Joan said that as she packed her belongings, the gravity of the whole thing really hit her.
Joan recalled how her goodbye conversation with Gerry was very hard because he had met her expectations and impressed her. Joan also said that Gerry being so understanding of her situation at home made leaving "even worse" because she could see he's a wonderful father.
"If circumstances had been different and you stayed, you think it might've worked out with Gerry?" Jesse asked.
"I think we had a good chance," Joan replied.
"Gerry helped make me feel visible. He looked at me and he cared about what I was saying and he wanted to get to know me... Society makes us feel like we've had out chance, we've had our children, and now it's time to support the next generation and kind of take a backseat. And Gerry opened my heart."
Joan admitted that she "held out hope" for a little while after returning home.
"I did think a couple times maybe I would come around the corner, coming home from work, and [Gerry] would be sitting on my front porch," Joan confessed.
ELLEN TAKES THE HOTSEAT
Jesse complimented Ellen on being so genuine, and she said her goodbye from Gerry was "one of the most emotional and difficult" times of her life.
"I was face to face with true unhappiness and disappointment. I just saw an amazing life with him. He was attentive, caring, loving and funny... He truly made me feel like a princess," Ellen shared.
But Ellen learned that she can fall in love again, and she said she has a lot of gratitude for Gerry now.
Ellen laughed about how she "can't wait to get started" and date again to hopefully meet the guy she's meant to be me.
Ellen's best friend of 60 years, Roberta, passed away before The Golden Bachelor premiered from cancer. Ellen had been hoping to watch the first episode with Roberta, but once she returned home from filming, Roberta was in a semi-coma state and she was suffering.
"I knew she was staying with me so that we could share that. I said to her, 'I don't want you to suffer anymore. I want you to go, it's okay. We're going to watch the show, just from different places, together. And I shared it with her daughter and my children," Ellen shared.
Ellen's story actually made Jesse cry, and not a single viewer in the audience had a dry eye.
Roberta's daughter, Courtney, then surprised Ellen by sitting in the audience. The girls embraced, and Courtney told Ellen how she couldn't be more deserving of true love.
GERRY FACES A ROOM OF HIS EXES
Gerry said he was so overwhelmed looking at his exes because he missed and loved each and every one of them. Gerry said he has a flashback of something that happened with one of the women every single day because he had such a great time with them.
Sandra told Gerry that he wasn't just a gentleman, he was "a gentle man," and that was very important to her. Sandra said she's motivated, more than ever before, to find her guy thanks to him.
Joan shared how she sometimes thinks about what could have been with Gerry but she only wants the best for him.
"I went from wanting to find somebody to craving it now. It was such a good feeling and I'm working hard to find it; I'm not giving up," Joan announced.
Ellen thanked Gerry for making her feel like a princess, and she also thanked him for giving her the confidence and self-esteem to move on to find love.
Gerry declared to the women, "We made history together, and we have so much to be proud of."
GERRY'S FINAL 3 ROSE CEREMONY
Footage picked up where last week's episode had left off, with Gerry having an emotional breakdown after giving out one rose to Leslie. Gerry had to choose between Theresa and Faith for the other rose.
"I know what I have to do; I just don't want to do it," Gerry told Jesse.
Faith told the cameras that if she lost Gerry, it would be devastating because she can't just fall out of love with somebody quickly.
But then Gerry handed out his last rose of the evening to Theresa.
Faith gave Gerry a hug and then he walked her outside. Faith cried because she had seen hope in both of her sons' eyes that their mom was going to have a life partner and they wouldn't have to worry about her so much anymore.
Gerry told Faith that his decision was so hard and it had been a joy getting to know her.
Once Faith departed the show, she admitted to The Golden Bachelor cameras that she was "numb" and it was going to take a while for her to figure things out -- "if" she ever does.
"Maybe it was all in my own head. I really don't know," Faith said in her final words.
"I feel like we connected on a level where I I was ready to marry the dude. I wanted so much more for me and I wanted so much more for my kids, for them to see me have that. Maybe it's just not in the cards for me."
FAITH SHARES HER HEARTBREAK ON THE WOMEN TELL ALL STAGE
Faith told Jesse her exit was "gut-wrenching" because she hadn't opened her heart in 20 years.
Faith said she went "all in" with Gerry and getting eliminated "shattered" her. Faith said that when Gerry ousted her, all she could think about was her "poor" family and how sad and disappointed they were going to be for her.
"I'm not going to lie, it hurt because that connection I had was just gone in an instant. I'm thinking how did we go from [the top] to literally nothing?" Faith lamented.
When Gerry joined Faith onstage, they embraced tightly and hugged each other -- with the both of them in tears -- for what felt like a full minute. Gerry actually had tears streaming down his face as Faith loudly sobbed in his arms.
The pair then sat down, and Faith put a hand on Gerry's leg before immediately pulling it away. She admitted it was hard for her not to touch him.
Faith opened up to Gerry about how she felt safe with him and so when he eliminated her, she felt like she was looking at a stranger and that "disconnect" was devastating and hard to deal with.
Gerry confessed that he keeps thinking about how he had told Faith that he loved her.
"And in those moments, I did. I genuinely loved you. I felt like I had built and created something along with you, only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry explained.
"And that's the part that hurts so bad," Faith responded. "I don't know if anyone else could've broken down my walls, and you did that for me, Gerry."
Faith struggled to compose herself and speak. As she cried, she told Gerry that he had broken 30 years of walls down because he made her heart feel safe.
"You could've walked off with me right then and I'd have been yours for the rest of your life," Faith told Gerry. "I felt that safe, and I never felt that way... I hope someday I can feel that again, but I thank you for it."
Gerry insisted his love for Faith was genuine in those moments but when he had three women who were "wonderful beyond description," he had to find out which one was "right" for him.
"It's just that one was right," Gerry explained.
"I get that. I totally get that. But in my heart, it still hurts. Because it's a loss; I feel such a loss," Faith said.
Gerry hoped Faith had more closure, and he admitted that he felt terrible for having promised her family that he'd protect her heart.
"I broke that promise. That's so awful," Gerry said.
But Faith assured Gerry that she didn't feel deceived or believed he had purposely broken her heart. Faith said her family didn't feel that way either and Gerry's heart is pure and true.
Gerry told Faith that he's a better person for meeting her, and Faith said she felt the same way.
Jesse wrapped up the show by teasing ofThe Golden Bachelor finale, "What happens next is so emotional, it's going to have all of America in tears."