Peg pointed out how she and Mel have "talked about marriage" because they've managed to build a strong foundation since filming The Golden Bachelor earlier this year.
"We have [talked about marriage] because guess what? We have dated now and we really have that special connection," Peg shared.
"So that connection is there; we just didn't want to rush it. And just because someone is telling us to get engaged or somebody is telling us to do it the way it's supposed to be done, we had to be authentic and true to ourselves."
By following their own rules, Peg said her relationship with Mel is truly "real" and "sustainable" in her eyes. She also said she accepts Mel for who he is and vice versa.
On The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale, Mel's other finalist, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, quit during her Fantasy Suite date because Mel had admitted he couldn't see himself getting engaged to his winning bachelorette for two years.