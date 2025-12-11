The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 winner Peg Munson has shared a relationship update with Mel Owens and whether they've talked about marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
"He's so cute and I really adore him!" Peg gushed during the December 8 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast.

"It's really nice because we get to go [back and forth]. We have two houses now!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Peg shared how she and Mel have a house in Orange County, CA, where Mel was living before the show as well as a place in Las Vegas, NV, where Peg is from.

Mel actually just visited Peg in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Peg said she took Mel to see The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere for his birthday on Saturday, December 6 followed by an NFL Raiders game on Sunday, December 7 since she's a season-ticket holder.

"[The Wizard of Oz] is one of his favorite movies, and I didn't know that until after we got back [from the show]. He's so cool," Peg noted.

"[And] then we're going to go to Rio for three weeks for Christmas! So we've got a lot planned, and we just got back from Detroit. I met all of his friends and family, and everybody loves him."

Peg reiterated how everybody "really, really loves" Mel as a person.

"And [they] respect him!" Peg added.

"So it was nice to see how his friends and family were around him, and yeah, he's a lot different than what he came across as on TV -- a lot different."

Peg said she and Mel are simply "enjoying spending time with each other" and looking forward to the holidays.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We'll be doing a little bit of traveling, and we'll see what happens! I mean, we have talked about a wedding. We've definitely talked about a wedding," Peg confirmed.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

Peg pointed out how she and Mel have "talked about marriage" because they've managed to build a strong foundation since filming The Golden Bachelor earlier this year.

"We have [talked about marriage] because guess what? We have dated now and we really have that special connection," Peg shared.

"So that connection is there; we just didn't want to rush it. And just because someone is telling us to get engaged or somebody is telling us to do it the way it's supposed to be done, we had to be authentic and true to ourselves."

By following their own rules, Peg said her relationship with Mel is truly "real" and "sustainable" in her eyes. She also said she accepts Mel for who he is and vice versa.

On The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale, Mel's other finalist, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, quit during her Fantasy Suite date because Mel had admitted he couldn't see himself getting engaged to his winning bachelorette for two years.

On top of that, Mel confessed he was "torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes and didn't feel love for either of them yet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cindy, seemingly desperate for validation and vulnerability from Mel, explained how she had joined The Golden Bachelor as a leap of faith and was expecting an engagement at the Final Rose Ceremony.

"You know the saying, 'First comes love, then comes marriage'... That's how it works," Mel told Cindy in reply.

Cindy said she wanted a commitment from Mel -- which she didn't think was too much to ask for -- and so it didn't seem like he was her guy.

After Cindy left the show, Mel continued the journey with Peg, who went on to meet Mel's two sons.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

At the Final Rose Ceremony, Mel gave Peg a promise ring and said he wanted her in his future, but he didn't say he was "in love" with her until they went public with their relationship on After the Final Rose.

Reports swirled after The Bachelor finale that Peg and Mel were already clashing and having problems, but Peg insisted their relationship is thriving and they plan to spend the holidays together.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE GOLDEN BACHELOR NEWS