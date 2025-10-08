'The Golden Bachelor's Nicolle Kate reveals who she thinks isn't a good match for Mel Owens
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/08/2025
The Golden Bachelor's Nicolle Kate has revealed which bachelorettes she thought would or would not be a great life partner for the show's Season 2 star, Mel Owens.
Nicolle boasted during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast about how she had strong chemistry with Mel and was "feeling great" about their relationship several weeks into The Golden Bachelor process.
"But you know, it's all about his chemistry with people, so it's not my show to choose, but it was, just from observing it and being in it, I was very surprised every single Rose Ceremony," Nicolle concluded.
So far on The Golden Bachelor's second season, Nicolle has come across confident and intimidating to the other ladies.
Not only did Nicolle passionately make out with Mel during the pool party at the mansion in front of everyone, but she also won the group-date rose when the women were asked to roast Mel in front of a live audience.
Several women confronted Nicolle, telling her that she was being disrespectful, but Nicolle didn't seem to view her behavior that way.