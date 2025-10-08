The Golden Bachelor's Nicolle Kate has revealed which bachelorettes she thought would or would not be a great life partner for the show's Season 2 star, Mel Owens.

Nicolle boasted during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast about how she had strong chemistry with Mel and was "feeling great" about their relationship several weeks into The Golden Bachelor process.

"I was feeling like I was solidly in the front -- I'm not going to say in the lead -- but I was in the front section of women, for sure," Nicolle told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"But there were people in that section whom I didn't understand why they were in there. But they were."

The 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, FL, laughed and quipped, "But they were in there!"

Nicolle continued, "The people who I felt like had genuine chemistry with him or I thought they actually went together and would make a good couple [included] Carol."

Nicolle said Mel and Carol, a 63-year-old family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, CA, would "make a lot of sense" as a couple.

"She lives there [in California], they're both into sports and their careers, etc," Nicolle said.

Nicolle also pointed out how she thought Cindy, a 60-year-old retired biomedical engineer from Austin, TX, "was cute" and "had chemistry" with Mel.

"Debbie?" Joe interjected.

Nicolle then audibly took a breath and a long pause.

"Okay!" Joe noted, reading into the silence. "Wow! Alright."
On The Golden Bachelor's latest episode, Mel and Debbie, a 65-year-old fitness professional from Denver, CO, had a one-on-one date and were shown taking a French cooking class together.

Nicolle went on to confirm of Debbie and Mel's relationship, "I don't get it. I don't get it, but okay."

Nicolle said she didn't see anything between Mel and Debbie; however, she insisted that she "loved" Debbie as a person.

"No comment," the blonde beauty added.

"And Gerri, I feel like he and Gerri had a warmth that I really enjoyed watching. She is very special. She is a very special human. I'm so blessed to know her."

Gerri, a 64-year-old home care agency CEO from Rockville, MD, had received Mel's First Impression Rose on Night 1.

Since Nicolle was admittedly surprised by some of the women Mel chose to keep around week after week, she was naturally taken aback by some of the women he had sent home so early.

"Maia looked like Cindy Crawford. I loved her," Nicolle said, adding how she was "extremely" shocked by Maia's elimination.

In fact, Nicolle admitted, "I was so surprised by the outcome of every single Rose Ceremony... How do you let Cindy Crawford go home?! How do you do that?"

Maia also lives in California, like Mel, and so Joe and Serena agreed they possibly could've made a romance work outside of the show.

"But you know, it's all about his chemistry with people, so it's not my show to choose, but it was, just from observing it and being in it, I was very surprised every single Rose Ceremony," Nicolle concluded.

So far on The Golden Bachelor's second season, Nicolle has come across confident and intimidating to the other ladies.

Not only did Nicolle passionately make out with Mel during the pool party at the mansion in front of everyone, but she also won the group-date rose when the women were asked to roast Mel in front of a live audience.

Several women confronted Nicolle, telling her that she was being disrespectful, but Nicolle didn't seem to view her behavior that way.

Nicole has actually defended her aggressive dating approach on The Golden Bachelor, even though it rubbed some women the wrong way.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

