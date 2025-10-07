Nicolle added, "Ultimately, I didn't give a sh-t. I really didn't. I was having fun. It's my journey. It's my story, and they should have theirs. And I honestly feel like they were just really jealous."
So far on The Golden Bachelor's second season, Nicolle, a beautiful 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, FL, has come across confident and intimidating to the other ladies.
Not only did Nicolle passionately make out with Mel during the pool party at the mansion in front of everyone, but she also won the group-date rose when the women were asked to roast Mel in front of a live audience.
Several women confronted Nicolle, telling her that she was being disrespectful, but Nicolle didn't seem to view her behavior that way.
"I have strong chemistry with people... when we're on the same vibrational frequency or alignment," Nicolle told the podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.
Nicolle confirmed that she felt "strong chemistry" with Mel and so she thinks "it upset a lot of women."
But Nicolle admitted she "had a great time at the pool party," even if her flirty moment with Mel rubbed some of the women the wrong way.
"I looked around and it didn't look like anyone else was going to go [in the pool], so I decided that it would be me," Nicolle recalled.
"And so I jumped in the pool and said some joke about football, a pun about intercepting, and then I don't know what happened. We just had a lot of chemistry and attraction that was just really natural. And that makes it a lot of fun."
Nicolle, however, said she was "aware" that other women were staring at her while she was in the pool.
"And so when I got out of the pool, many of the other women -- I realized, well, I sensed the other energy and was like, 'OoOo, cold.' But you know, I wanted to balance it because I was new in the house; we were all new in the house, and I wanted to be liked," Nicolle explained.
"I wanted to make friends, and so I didn't want to upset them too much."
While Nicolle said she didnâ€™t care what other people thought of her, she confessed to having placated the other women's feelings.
"I mean, I did acknowledge their feelings. Their feelings are valid," Nicolle noted.
"You know, I'm a health coach and I understand. It's kind of like being a life coach, which is kind of like being a relationship coach because it's all mixed. So I like to listen and validate. I wanted them to be comfortable."
Nicolle claimed the other women were jealous of her because "they didn't know how to do" what she can do.
"That's just one of my things. I know how to do that. I'm good with people and I'm good with interpersonal communication, and I'm confident enough to jump into a pool in a bikini and go up to the Bachelor," Nicolle boasted.
"And I think they didn't quite know how to do it. They weren't comfortable."
Nicolle also insisted it wouldn't have bothered her had someone else made the same move on Mel.
"I would've been like, 'Whoa, more power to you!'" Nicole said.
"It wouldn't have bothered me at all, but interestingly enough, one of my biggest critics that day came to me -- and so did two others -- they actually came to me for advice."
Nicole continued, "They said, 'I feel like I'm not coming forward enough with my personality and with the things I really want to say to Mel. Can you help me?' And each one of them individually, I said, 'Absolutely, what's your goal?'"
Nicolle revealed that she actually "role played" with the ladies -- with her pretending to be Mel -- until they "got it down."
Nicolle said she essentially taught these women how to flirt with Mel and come on a bit stronger.
"And so we role played! I gave them the words that I thought they would be comfortable with, and they were. And all three of them did it. All three of them did what I suggested," Nicolle said.
"I even said, 'This is your moment. Go now! Go now.'"
Nicolle acknowledged how there was "one prize" but "so little time" to make an impression on Mel and leave your mark.
"As a coach, I was really happy. I was honored and flattered that they came to me, and I think they were my critics in the beginning but, in the end, they really respected and liked me -- and that was important to me," Nicolle shared.
"I didn't feel competitive. I felt we all had something amazing to bring. They were all incredible women with incredible talent, incredible skills and beauty."
Nicolle also said she didn't feel like her advice gave anyone in particular a competitive edge.
"I just feel like that's what you do with your sisters," Nicolle concluded.
While Nicolle didn't identify anyone by name, she did reveal that she was very close to Carol, Cindy, Gerri and Roxanne in the house.
Gerri, who had received Mel's First Impression Rose, and Cheryl, who had enjoyed the first one-on-one date with Mel of the season, both reacted to Nicolle's aggressive dating tactics during their own appearances on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Gerri noted, "It didn't bother me, honestly," and Cheryl said, "That's not bothering me at this point."