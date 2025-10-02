'The Golden Bachelor': Mel Owens gets roasted, Nicolle is confronted, Cindy breaks down, and four women go home!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/02/2025
The Golden Bachelor featured women brutally roasting Mel Owens and confronting Nicolle about her flirtatious behavior, Cindy breaking down, and the elimination of four women during the Season 2 episode that aired Wednesday night on ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
At the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Mel denied roses to Amy, a 63-year-old full-time mom from Short Hills, NJ; Monica B., a 62-year-old flight attendant from Huntsville, AL; Monica P., a 60-year-old cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, AL; and Terri, a 71-year-old cosmetic dentist from Houston, TX.
Terri was shown confronting Nicolle, a 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, FL, about her behavior at the pool party with Mel.
"Everybody was trying to get time with him and you kind of had him to yourself for a pretty long time," Terri said.
"I did," Nicolle agreed.
"I thought it was kind of off," Terri noted.
Nicole responded, "I'm sorry. I'm attracted to him and we were half naked in the pool. We kissed!"
Cindy, a 60-year-old retired biomedical engineer from Austin, TX, was also concerned about what she had witnessed at the pool.
"I am not okay with Mel trying to explore things with other women. I've had people cheat on me before, and I don't share men very well," Cindy told the cameras.
Nicolle admitted she got "caught up" in the moment, but Terri voiced how she thought Nicolle and Mel's makeout session was "disrespectful" to the other women in the house.
Nicolle told the cameras that she was "surprised how prim and proper" some of the ladies were.
"But I suspect, like with other things, I'll be the pioneer here and they'll just follow," Nicolle boasted in a confessional.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
A Date Card then arrived for Amy; Cindy; Nicolle, Monica B.; Monica P.; Terri; Carol, a 63-year-old family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, CA; Cheryl, a 66-year-old retired IRS employee from Englewood, CO; and Gerri, a 64-year-old home care agency CEO from Rockville, MD.
Peg, a 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, NV, was also on the Date Card, as well as Robin, a 63-year-old wealth advisor and vineyard owner from Napa Valley, CA, and Roxanne, a 62-year-old longevity nurse from Austin, TX.
The Date Card read, "Love doesn't have to be so serious."
That meant Debbie, a 65-year-old fitness professional from Denver, CO, was going to accompany Mel on a one-on-one date that week, and she cried tears of joy.
For the group date, Mel asked the women to roast him. Each bachelorette had to deliver a stand-up comedy team, and comedian Jared Freid helped the women create their content.
The winner of the date was going to receive some alone time with Mel that evening.
Cheryl had no idea what a "roast" was, other than to roast marshmallows, and Cheryl struggled to write her jokes because she couldn't find her eyeglasses.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most of the women took an opportunity to take jabs at Mel for the ageist podcast comments he had made back in June about how he was going to cut all the women over the age of 60.
Monica B. delivered one of the most impressive standup routines.
"Mel, you're like a classic car. You're strong, you're sexy, and you can't go over 60," Monica B. quipped in front of the live cheering audience.
"And we heard what you said on that podcast, but don't worry. We know you've never been great at recovering a fumble. And speaking of football, you're going to need a helmet and a mouth guard to keep Nicolle's tongue from down your throat."
Monica B. added, "And ladies, it was great meeting you. But as a flight attendant, let me help you out with the exits."
Nicolle also showed a lot of confidence onstage by doing an impression of Mel.
"Amy was appalled. She had no words -- and you all can thank me for that!" Nicolle said.
Carol said that Nicolle had the crowd going and the performance was "a little intimidating."
But Carol came out with a couple zingers of her own.
"Mel, you like to date 40 to 60-year-olds right? That's the first thing we have in common. He was looking for a younger women; we were looking for a rich quarterback," Carol joked.
Mel ended up choosing Nicolle as the winner, and so he got to take her out on a dinner date that night.
At dinner that night, Nicolle revealed she had been married twice, and she decided to ask Mel some questions about his divorce.
Mel shared how his wife had decided to leave him after 25 years and it came as a bit of a shock to him.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She was younger and she wanted to experience other things... and I'm not fighting it," Mel explained to Nicolle.
"It was heart-wrenching. It was really, really painful," he added.
After a good conversation, Mel gave Nicolle and a kiss, and he said the chemistry between them was good. Mel said she was definitely a person he could see being in his life.
Kathy and Susan announced that they were going to have a slumber party, and the cast ate ice cream, had pillow fights and more. Susan and Kathy also gave the women some good advice on how to flirt with Mel and approach conversations with confidently.
Cindy opened up to Kathy about how she was having a difficult time watching Mel spend quality time with other people while not choosing her.
At the end of the night, Mel gave Debbie a rose, and Debbie was suddenly very optimistic she could find love again.
At the cocktail party preceding the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Carol tried to be more aggressive with The Golden Bachelor star. She had only been on two dates in five years, and so this was apparently hard for her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carol got a little kiss with Mel, but it wasn't exactly the smooch she had been hoping for.
Mel then had great conversations with Rob and Cindy, who told Mel, "I haven't felt this way in a long time."
Mel told Cindy in reply, "I felt the connection right off the bat, and it was nice."
Cindy explained to the cameras how she never expected to feel this type of connection so early on.
At the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Mel handed out roses to Cindy, Peg, Roxanne, Gerri, Cheryl, Robin, and Carol.
That meant Amy, Monica B., Monica P. and Terri were ousted from the Season 2 competition.
The four ladies were disappointed, but they all agreed The Golden Bachelor was a fantastic experience and they had zero regrets.