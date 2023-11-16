While Leslie may go on to win Gerry's heart and his final rose, she admittedly almost left the competition about two weeks into filming, E! News reported.
Just days after Joan Vassos -- one of Leslie's "best friends in the house" -- left The Golden Bachelor to be there for her newly postpartum daughter at home, Leslie said she got a phone call from home that made her stop in her tracks and reconsider her role on the show.
"I called my son and he needed me," Leslie shared with E! News.
Leslie is mom to Elijah, Zack and Chloe, and she also has three beautiful grandchildren.
But according to the brunette beauty, her son convinced Leslie to stay and pursue her fairy tale.
After all, Leslie is twice divorced and was hoping to live happily ever after with Gerry following The Golden Bachelor.
Leslie's son apparently told her to, "Please stay. You have to stay.'"
Leslie, however, admitted she would've quit The Golden Bachelor in a heartbeat had her son requested that she come home and help him with the personal matter.
"With our age comes life," Leslie explained to the website.
"And just because your kids are bigger doesn't mean they don't have problems. So we're a mother first and if my son had said, 'I need you now,' I would have left. Because that's who I am."
Since Leslie decided to stay, she went on to enjoy a one-on-one date with Gerry in which they rode ATVs -- a date which she believed was tailor-made for her. Their date aired on The Golden Bachelor's October 19 episode.
"I am a little bit more down to earth," said the former professional figure skater and national aerobics champion. "I like activities, adventure, all that stuff."
Leslie gushed about how she and Gerry "had the best time," and that good time continued with "a hot tub in the middle of nowhere."
During that date, Leslie recalled how she and The Golden Bachelor star toasted to her understanding and selfless son.
"He gave me the gift of staying and having an amazing date with Gerry," Leslie noted, "which I think changed our relationship, took it to a different level."
And Leslie gives her daughter, Chloe, credit for pushing her to sign up for The Golden Bachelor to begin with.
"She was like, 'You better audition,' and I did," the 10-time marathon runner recalled.
And Chloe also gave her mother some sound advice before filming began in August.
"She told me to be open-hearted because she knows I'm a little closed off at times and I happened to be a little pickier for good reasons, of course," Leslie explained. "And she said, 'Just be yourself. Go for it. Go get your man.'"
Gerry is about to embark on his overnight Fantasy Suite dates with Leslie and Theresa when The Golden Bachelor airs its next episode on Thursday, November 16 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.