"I would definitely be into doing something like that," Faith toldPeople.
Faith, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, fell in love with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor and even professed her love to the 72-year-old retired restaurateur in front of her children and grandchildren.
"I really do believe in the process," Faith shared. "I feel like I've seen it work and I lived it. I know that in such a short time, you can have those kind of feelings."
Faith apparently struggled to heal from her breakup with Gerry, but the pair finally got the closure they needed to move on during The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All, which aired last week on ABC.
Although Faith had left The Golden Bachelor totally crushed, she learned that it was worth it to break down her walls and trust a man again. Faith's skepticism about being able to find true love at her age dissipated, and Gerry made her realize what exactly she'd like in a partner.
Faith could also see herself starring on The Golden Bachelorette because she "[trusts] these producers."
Faith elaborated, "It's like they're matchmaking gods or something because how do they put so many people in a situation where they are compatible and can find those feelings and actually find love on their shows?"
"I mean, they're really good at what they do," the brunette beauty continued. "So I would've never believed that the process could work, but it does."
The Golden Bachelor has featured women in their sixties and seventies defying the odds, surpassing expectations, breaking stereotypes, and delivering some of the funniest one-liners viewers have ever seen.
"So I think they should continue to do it with this age group, because I think that gives people hope. I think it's really fun to watch," Faith concluded.
After taping The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All special, Gerry told People that he would be "wholeheartedly in favor" of a female spinoff of the ABC reality dating show.
"I have no say in it, just to be clear, but I think it would be exciting because it's going to continue the theme that we've started of being hopeful and being visible at our age. So hopefully it happens," Gerry said.
Gerry, however, refused to pick favorites for the coveted role of The Golden Bachelorette's Season 1 star.
"There's 22 women that stand out. I absolutely would not be able to single one out," Gerry shared of his season's senior ladies.
"Each one of them has a certain personality that would make a show interesting and charm, and they're all intelligent, so there's no bad choice."
When asked if he had any advice for Faith if she becomes The Golden Bachelorette, Gerry shared, "I don't think Faith needs any advice from me. I really don't. She's got her act together. She knows what she wants. She knows what she can and can't do."
The Golden Bachelor executive producer Claire Freeland gushed, "It's been really inspiring to be part of this show for me."
"To be able to celebrate women of this age, and their stories, their life experiences, on the platform of mainstream media is very special," she continued.
Fellow executive producer Bennett Graebner admitted that he never realized "how much women in their 60s and 70s feel like they're not seen as viable romantic, sexual beings."
Bennett added, "And for the first time, we've heard it so many times from these women, they feel seen."
If ABC does decide to greenlight The Golden Bachelorette, fans can expect to see the star dressed to the nines.
"I am so excited at the idea of styling a Golden Bachelorette!" the franchise's longtime wardrobe stylist Cary Fetman told EW.
"My perception of dressing a 70-year-old woman is completely different than it was three months ago. There is truly an inner beauty that comes out with maturity of reaching a certain age that gives a confidence many 20-year-olds do not have."
Many The Golden Bachelor viewers believe Faith deserves to star on a future spinoff because she had been hurt so badly by Gerry.
"For about three and a half weeks, I didn't feel like a human," Faith told People.
"I seriously felt like my left brain and my right brain were not aligning. In my logical brain, I could understand the way things played out, but in my heart I felt like a shattered emotional wreck."
She added, "So just getting those two to realign and getting back into the real world was very difficult for me."
But Faith said she was so lucky to have received "beautiful" support from the crew, her family, and fans all over the world.
"It's been such an amazing experience and unlike anything other. Total life-changing event for me for positive," she gushed, adding how dating Gerry gave her a new optimistic outlook on finding love.