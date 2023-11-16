Faith, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, fell in love with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, and the pair even professed their love to each other in front of her children and grandchildren.
"For about three and a half weeks, I didn't feel like a human," Faith admitted toPeople.
"I seriously felt like my left brain and my right brain were not aligning. In my logical brain, I could understand the way things played out, but in my heart I felt like a shattered emotional wreck."
The brunette beauty added, "So just getting those two to realign and getting back into the real world was very difficult for me."
By the timeThe Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All filmed, Faith's heart apparently still wasn't healed.
Faith told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during a recent appearance on their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that going into The Women Tell All, she was worried about "bawling like a baby" and potentially embarrassing herself.
"What was I most worried about?... I was worried about if he was just going to give me that stoic, closed-off look like he was a complete stranger, because that's what he did that night [of my elimination] when he said goodbye. That's what it felt like," Faith shared.
"I don't think I could've handled that. I don't think that would've given me any closure."
And she apparently went into the night wanting answers from Gerry about how they could go from expressing love to being nothing.
"You go through things in your head, like, 'Was I the only one who felt that? How did it feel so real and so great and so wonderful? Maybe it was all in my own head, because now we just said goodbye,'" Faith said.
"As you know, you walk out [of a Rose Ceremony] and you're done and there's no closure right then."
Once Faith joinedThe Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer onstage at The Women Tell All, she couldn't hide her emotion when watching back her journey on the ABC reality dating series.
"It was so hard, I'm not going to lie," Faith admitted.
"It was gut-wrenching. I mean, it was completely gut-wrenching to watch that, and [there were] lots of feelings, of course."
And Faith confessed that she was absolutely "terrified" to reunite with Gerry, especially after "pouring" her eyes out and having a bit of a breakdown.
"It's strange isn't it -- how you could have such deep feelings... in such a short time. How does that even happen? It's crazy but it's so real and so emotional and hard to get through," Faith acknowledged.
Faith, however, did receive the closure she had been hoping for by the end of The Women Tell All.
"The fact he opened up and was true and hugged me and even told me that he loved me, I felt like it's okay that we love each other and nobody can take that from us, and it's okay to move forward in our lives individually," Faith reasoned.
"We had something really special, and that's a beautiful thing and it's okay."
Faith said she wants to keep her walls down and stay present going forward because "life is worth living" and she has a lot of support out there.
After taping The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All special, Gerry told People that he would be "wholeheartedly in favor" of a female spinoff of the ABC reality dating show.
"I have no say in it, just to be clear, but I think it would be exciting because it's going to continue the theme that we've started of being hopeful and being visible at our age. So hopefully it happens," Gerry said.