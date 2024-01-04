The Golden Wedding is set to air as a live two-hour episode on Thursday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles will be officiating Gerry and Theresa's wedding ceremony in Southern California.
Gerry described his wedding as "very elegant but not stuffy," and Theresa said the decor for her big day will include "a wide array of flowers" and a pink and peach color palette with gold accents for a "light and airy look" during a joint interview with People.
The ceremony will feature a four-piece string orchestra playing selections handpicked by Theresa.
"I actually listened to 138 different pieces [to decide on] the ones that I like," Theresa shared.
"And I said, 'Wow, I learned a lot about classical music.' It was really the music and the flowers that were the most important elements, and family."
"That's very personal for me," said Gerry, who proposed marriage to Theresa on The Golden Bachelor finale that aired in late November.
But Theresa has a case of nerves and noted, "We just hope that we say the vows correctly!"
While Gerry isn't as nervous as Theresa, he predicts that he'll get very emotional during the live event.
"Theresa will not have even made it to the platform where we're going to exchange our vows, and that moment I see her walking down the aisle is going to get me," Gerry admitted.
"I know it is because when I gave both of my daughters away at their weddings, I cried like a baby getting them down the aisle. And I know it'll be the same."
According to People, Theresa's son Tommy, 46, will walk her down the aisle and her son-in-law Matt will serve as one of Gerry's groomsmen.
Theresa's grandsons -- Brandon, Braxton, Brody, Dempsey and Leo -- will all be junior groomsmen, and Theresa's youngest grandson Henry will be the ring bearer.
Gerry's son-in-law Rob will be his best man, and his two daughters, Angie Warner, 43, and Jenny Young, 49, and Jenny's two daughters, Charlee, 16, and Payton, 22, will be in the wedding party as bridesmaids and junior bridesmaids, respectively.
Theresa's daughter Jen and daughter-in-law Amanda will also be bridesmaids.
The couple said that many of their loved ones "want to say something" and make a speech at their wedding.
"We warmly welcome them saying things," Theresa said. "They all have something prepared. Some of it you will see, some of it you won't see, but every single person is really involved."
"I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed," Theresa gushed.
"I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that's the one I picked out!"
Theresa also shared how she and Gerry came up with a plan for their first dance as husband and wife.
"You've seen me dance. It's not exactly pretty. So I'm going to do the best I can," Gerry joked, adding how he had taken dance lessons to help him along and Theresa picked out the song.
"I'm a little sore and tired right now from a long morning of rehearsal. You have to remember, I was married 43 years. I came into this relationship well-trained, so when she tells me there's a song that I like, there's a song that I like."
Gerry, however, apparently picked the food options -- including steak, halibut, vegetarian choices, and two wedding cakes.
"We were completely in lockstep on the choices," Gerry said. "I think there's something for everyone. I'll just be in a hurry to get through dinner to get to the cake!"
Gerry's cake will be vanilla with chocolate mousse and cappuccino cream frosting, while Theresa's cake will feature raspberry and lemon flavors.
Theresa also intends on throwing her bouquet at the wedding reception.
Gerry's 92-year-old father Everett won't be able to attend the wedding, but Gerry found a way to make him feel special.
"I made arrangements with a baker in Fort Wayne to take a small replica of the wedding cake to his home address the night of the wedding," Gerry shared. "He has had watch parties every Thursday, and so we'll take a little bit of the wedding to him."
The entire wedding had been planned in a matter of weeks, mostly thanks to Jen.
"I can't say enough about how wonderful she's been," Theresa gushed to People of her daughter.
"There are so many decisions to be made, and many, many times we weren't available to give an answer, and she's provided it. And then his daughters are involved, and my daughter's talking to his daughters -- it's been a family event."
The pair anticipate a wedding event filled with love and excitement.
"Both of us are looking forward to some of the element of surprise," Gerry shared with the magazine.
"If we get too involved and overplan, I don't think there'll be as much joy for us. We trust our children and their good judgment and the things that they've done in the past that reinforce their humor, their judgment, their sensitivity to our situation. To me, they have free rein," Gerry said.
"I'm really looking forward to when we see things unfold. I think that'll be the greatest fun."
Theresa said she wants to live in the moment and not let anything pass them by.
"We've learned the lesson: You just live in the moment and don't wish for tomorrow to come," Theresa said.
"I envision it as such a fun, warm, wonderful day, a day filled with joy and laughter and positive energy and everyone being happy to be there."
Gerry added, "We want it to be a party."
As far as their honeymoon goes, they may take a mini-moon -- but they plan to keep the details under wraps.
"I don't want to let that out. Then all of a sudden people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth. There's a little bit of anonymity that I'm looking forward to when things settle down, and we can just enjoy each other's company without some of the glitz and glamour that's been thrown our way lately," Gerry explained.
The Golden Bachelor couple also plan to travel to Italy after the wedding, thanks to the generous gift ABC had given them on the live After the Final Rose special.
"There's been so much going on since the show ended," Theresa said.
"After the wedding, we're going to be able to sit together and really decide, because it's been a whirlwind. There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there'll be so much to look forward to."
Gerry and Theresa previously considered relocating to Charleston, SC, together, but now they're thinking about settling down in Theresa's New Jersey home.
"I like that area, and Theresa's home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me," Gerry, an Iowa native who currently resides in Indiana, told People.
"I like that area, and Theresa's home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me," Gerry, an Iowa native who currently resides in Indiana, told People.

"So we have more than one option to explore. We'll find the spot that we're both happy with."
Gerry and Theresa pride themselves on "good communication" and said they've learned how to resolve their issues very well.
"At our age, we've probably made our fair share of blunders. We've learned those lessons, and we've brought them forward with us. We can only focus on the things that are fun ahead of us. The commitment is critical," Gerry said.
"That's the most fundamental part of this, and building the trust in each other and the ability to find the right way to communicate all the time. But it's easy."
Gerry concluded of his wife-to-be, "I look at Theresa, and I see the most unselfish person I've ever met, a person that I can trust with literally anything. And that's going to make her a wonderful partner."