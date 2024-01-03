Theresa admitted she's "so nervous" to marry Gerry in front of the world while Gerry is actually cool as a cucumber heading into their big day during a joint appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"I'm nervous as any groom, I think, would be, but I'm not more nervous because it's a live TV show," Gerry shared.
"What's wrong with you?!" Theresa joked to her fiance.
Kaitlyn pointed out how Gerry was "born" to be a star and have his moment, and he replied, "Yeah! We do this all the time, right? When you're in Bachelor Nation, this is what you're prepared to do."
Gerry and Theresa revealed how they'll be having about 150 guests in-person at their wedding -- and that Kaitlyn made the cut.
"I've got my dress ready and I am so excited!" Kaitlyn gushed. "Watch out for me on the dance floor... and I'll see you there!"
Theresa, however, wasn't able to invite all of the bachelorettes she had bonded and become friends with on The Golden Bachelor, which aired its season finale in late November.
"You'll have to see [who makes an appearance]. We wanted every single woman [from the show] to be there, but you're going to have to watch!" Theresa teased.
"But I absolutely love all of these women, and we have very strong bonds. I talk to them all. [Some of them] need to be there to celebrate with us because we went through this whole experience together," Theresa said.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Gerry and Theresa also wrote their own vows to each other that they'll be reciting live on TV.
"We've got to memorize them!" Theresa said. "We've got to figure this out."
Gerry pointed out how exchanging handwritten vows is "probably the most personal part" of the whole wedding.
"We've gotten to pour our hearts out to a piece of paper that we get to look eye to eye and say the things that maybe we've said and maybe we haven't. But we want to make sure they're on record," Gerry explained.
After all, Gerry had said, "I love you," and told Theresa that he was going to propose marriage to her off-camera when they were in the Fantasy Suite together.
"I wouldn't change that for one second because I remember it and I will take that memory to my grave," Gerry said.
And Theresa added how she remembers that night "very vividly" as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
While Gerry and Theresa had to come up with their own vows, Theresa's daughter apparently planned most of their wedding.
When asked to reveal the best part of wedding planning, Gerry shared, "The best part for me is all the surprises I'm going to have. [Theresa] has told me some of the things that she likes, so I know some of the things that are coming. But really, the best part is going to be the surprises."
Gerry gushed about how the wedding ceremony is going to be centered around love.
"We were able to be authentic throughout the whole season; we're just going to carry that through into the wedding," Gerry noted.
And the pair intend on staying present and in-the-moment throughout the ceremony and wedding reception.
"We keep reminding each other to enjoy this moment," Gerry told Kaitlyn. "It will slip away so fast."
Theresa agreed that she and Gerry are trying to "cherish every single moment," especially since their children and grandchildren are already grown adults.
"These are the best years of your life, and now we're saying, 'Maybe the best is yet to come,'" Theresa concluded.
The woman's allegations contradict Gerry's heartbreaking The Golden Bachelor backstory of having been a lonely, grieving widower for years after his wife's unexpected passing with little-to-no dating experience.
Other sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had dated more women leading up to his stint on The Golden Bachelor.
Gerry has since addressed the accusations against him, which included claims he had been shallow and cheap to his former live-in girlfriend, whom he also allegedly body shamed and brutally dumped.