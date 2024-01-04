After Gerry, an Iowa native who currently lives on a lake in Indiana, and Theresa, who is from New Jersey, tie the knot in California, they'll be reuniting on the East Coast and planning a fresh start.
"The next move is as soon as we finish this trip, I'm going to pack my dog up in my truck and drive to New Jersey," Gerry shared during a joint appearance with Theresa on the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"Theresa has always said she wanted a dog, and I have a Goldendoodle, so it's an easy pet to have."
Gerry suggested that he and Theresa will have some serious topics to discuss and details to hash out.
"We're going to have some nice quiet days talking about our future and planning out the things that we want to do over the next month and the next six months and a year," Gerry explained.
Gerry added, "It will be so refreshing to be able to do that" with his new wife.
The woman's allegations contradict Gerry's heartbreaking The Golden Bachelor backstory of having been a lonely, grieving widower for years after his wife's unexpected passing with little-to-no dating experience.
Other sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had dated more women leading up to his stint on The Golden Bachelor.
Gerry has since addressed the accusations against him, which included claims he had been shallow and cheap to his former live-in girlfriend, whom he also allegedly body shamed and brutally dumped.