The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have revealed what's next for them after their live televised wedding on ABC.

The Golden Wedding is set to air as a live two-hour episode on Thursday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles will be officiating Gerry and Theresa's wedding ceremony.

After Gerry, an Iowa native who currently lives on a lake in Indiana, and Theresa, who is from New Jersey, tie the knot in California, they'll be reuniting on the East Coast and planning a fresh start.

"The next move is as soon as we finish this trip, I'm going to pack my dog up in my truck and drive to New Jersey," Gerry shared during a joint appearance with Theresa on the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"Theresa has always said she wanted a dog, and I have a Goldendoodle, so it's an easy pet to have."

Gerry suggested that he and Theresa will have some serious topics to discuss and details to hash out.

"We're going to have some nice quiet days talking about our future and planning out the things that we want to do over the next month and the next six months and a year," Gerry explained.

Gerry added, "It will be so refreshing to be able to do that" with his new wife.

The Golden Bachelor couple previously discussed potentially moving to South Carolina, where Theresa already has family living.

"We keep reminding each other to enjoy this moment," Gerry told Kaitlyn about post-show fame and new experiences with Theresa. "It will slip away so fast."

Theresa agreed that she and Gerry are trying to "cherish every single moment," especially since their children and grandchildren are already grown adults.

"These are the best years of your life, and now we're saying, 'Maybe the best is yet to come,'" Theresa concluded.
Gerry and Theresa got engaged on The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in late November.

The pair then spent Christmas apart, but they were able to reunite for New Year's Eve and watch the ball drop in New York City.

Gerry and Theresa appear to be very happy and in love, but they've had to face scrutiny and backlash ever since The Golden Bachelor wrapped airing on ABC.

On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry said, "I love you," to a whopping three bachelorettes -- Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin -- which resulted in two totally crushed women by the end of his season.

And Gerry took heat late last year for allegedly fabricating his "perfect man" pre-The Golden Bachelor dating history.

A woman claiming to be one of Gerry's ex-girlfriends told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had begun dating her about a month after his wife Toni died from a bacterial infection in July 2017.

The woman also claimed she had dated Gerry for nearly three years and lived in his Indiana lake house for about two of those years.

The woman's allegations contradict Gerry's heartbreaking The Golden Bachelor backstory of having been a lonely, grieving widower for years after his wife's unexpected passing with little-to-no dating experience.

Other sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had dated more women leading up to his stint on The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry has since addressed the accusations against him, which included claims he had been shallow and cheap to his former live-in girlfriend, whom he also allegedly body shamed and brutally dumped.

Theresa also broke her silence about the unflattering report following The Golden Bachelor's finale broadcast.

Theresa also broke her silence about the unflattering report following The Golden Bachelor's finale broadcast.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

