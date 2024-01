Gerry Turner / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/16/2024



couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have recreated their first date in New Jersey.Shortly after Gerry and Theresa tied the knot in Palm Springs, CA, during a live, televised wedding special that aired on ABC on January 4, Gerry packed his suitcase, grabbed his beloved goldendoodle, and traveled to Theresa's home state of New Jersey on January 9.After a 10-hour drive, Gerry -- an Iowa native who has been living on a lake in Indiana since 2017 -- and his beloved dog, Cody, arrived at Theresa's home in Shrewsbury, NJ, where star was greeted with a home-cooked meal.This past weekend, Gerry updated fans with information about what he and Theresa have been up to.Not only have Gerry and Theresa been tasting food at different restaurants -- including a seemingly delicious Italian spot called Trama's Trattoria -- but they appeared to recreate their very first date.On Saturday, January 13, Gerry posted photos of Theresa and himself standing outside of the Americana Diner."Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best. With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025," Gerry captioned the photos.Gerry and Theresa even managed to take some time to pose for pictures with their fans in the diner.On , Gerry and Theresa's first date was to a diner where the couple enjoyed burgers, fries and milkshakes. Toward the end of the evening, a flash mob broke out in the streets and Gerry and Theresa danced to "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.Many fans have been wondering when Gerry and Theresa are going to take their honeymoon to Italy, and Gerry shared with one of his Instagram followers, "EVERY DAY IS A HONEYMOON DAY."Gerry and Theresa's engagement aired on 's finale on November 30.The couple's entire post-show relationship has been in the public eye, and so Gerry explained if he's grown tired of the fame and constant scrutiny."Do [I] get tired of it? I don't because people get to share in the joy of the story and the joy of the show," Gerry said during a joint interview with Theresa on the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast."Just walking into our [New York City hotel for New Year's] last night, Theresa walked in the door and I was waiting for her. There were four young ladies there waiting to take our picture together. So it's constant."Theresa added how "the best part is meeting so many people" and getting "to talk to strangers all the time," which she thinks is "so cool."Theresa also said she taught Gerry how to post on Instagram Stories and they've leaned a lot about social media since filming the show.Theresa shared how she enjoys reading messages on social media that she has inspired others to find love at any age."It's just hard to respond to every single person. We wish we could and we want to," Theresa said.Gerry said he's "not sure there are words to describe" his overall experience on ."I asked Theresa, 'Did you have even an inkling about how big this would be?' Because our families have joined together," Gerry explained."It's not just that we have impacted and changed each other, but we've changed our families and we've changed people who have watched the show."Gerry said he senses how has given people a newfound sense of hope about finding love, even in one's senior years."And I hope they find humor in some of the things we do. So there are so many ripple-effect changes. They're all positive in my opinion, that this has caused.""I looked forward to an amazing experience and to meet other women -- and hoping that it would happen -- but how in the world did this happen?! This is amazing!"Before viewers even saw Gerry's happily-ever-after ending play out on TV, became a cultural phenomenon and Gerry turned into an overnight celebrity.But when the Los Angeles Times asked Gerry in December if he'll continue to seek stardom or just live a quiet life with Theresa now that the show is over, Gerry replied, "I don't think those two things are mutually exclusive.""I can have a great, quiet life with Theresa and still look at the aspirations and ambitions that may be out there," he elaborated."But I will say this, I am absolutely going to savor every moment until I get to that altar and say my 'I do's.' I want every single moment to be as joyful for her as it is for me, and I never want to look back and feel I hurried through anything. We'll deal with the aspirations after that."Gerry gushed about how he had been feeling pure "joy" since finale.Gerry concluded that he and Theresa "just make a perfect pair" and they're "better as a couple than [they] are individually."Gerry selected Theresa as his winner over his runner-up Leslie Fhima , who was absolutely devastated by her breakup with Gerry.Gerry and Theresa, however, were able to understand and relate to each other on a deep level when discussing loss and past trauma.Gerry's wife, Toni, had passed away in 2017 from a bacterial infection after 43 years of marriage. Theresa lost her husband, Billy, in 2014 from kidney failure after 42 years of marriage.Gerry, however, came under fire recently for allegedly having had -- and not being honest about -- a live-in girlfriend of nearly three nears after Toni passed away. Gerry responded to the accusations late last year, as did Theresa Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group