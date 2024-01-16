Shortly after Gerry and Theresa tied the knot in Palm Springs, CA, during a live, televised wedding special that aired on ABC on January 4, Gerry packed his suitcase, grabbed his beloved goldendoodle, and traveled to Theresa's home state of New Jersey on January 9.
After a 10-hour drive, Gerry -- an Iowa native who has been living on a lake in Indiana since 2017 -- and his beloved dog, Cody, arrived at Theresa's home in Shrewsbury, NJ, where The Golden Bachelor star was greeted with a home-cooked meal.
This past weekend, Gerry updated fans with information about what he and Theresa have been up to.
Not only have Gerry and Theresa been tasting food at different restaurants -- including a seemingly delicious Italian spot called Trama's Trattoria -- but they appeared to recreate their very first The Golden Bachelor date.
On Saturday, January 13, Gerry posted photos of Theresa and himself standing outside of the Americana Diner.
"Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best. With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025," Gerry captioned the photos.
Gerry and Theresa even managed to take some time to pose for pictures with their fans in the diner.
On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry and Theresa's first date was to a diner where the couple enjoyed burgers, fries and milkshakes. Toward the end of the evening, a flash mob broke out in the streets and Gerry and Theresa danced to "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.
Many fans have been wondering when Gerry and Theresa are going to take their honeymoon to Italy, and Gerry shared with one of his Instagram followers, "EVERY DAY IS A HONEYMOON DAY."
The couple's entire post-show relationship has been in the public eye, and so Gerry explained if he's grown tired of the fame and constant scrutiny.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Do [I] get tired of it? I don't because people get to share in the joy of the story and the joy of the show," Gerry said during a joint interview with Theresa on the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"Just walking into our [New York City hotel for New Year's] last night, Theresa walked in the door and I was waiting for her. There were four young ladies there waiting to take our picture together. So it's constant."
Before viewers even saw Gerry's happily-ever-after ending play out on TV, The Golden Bachelor became a cultural phenomenon and Gerry turned into an overnight celebrity.
But when the Los Angeles Times asked Gerry in December if he'll continue to seek stardom or just live a quiet life with Theresa now that the show is over, Gerry replied, "I don't think those two things are mutually exclusive."
"I can have a great, quiet life with Theresa and still look at the aspirations and ambitions that may be out there," he elaborated.
"But I will say this, I am absolutely going to savor every moment until I get to that altar and say my 'I do's.' I want every single moment to be as joyful for her as it is for me, and I never want to look back and feel I hurried through anything. We'll deal with the aspirations after that."