The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have revealed that their relationship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing since they got engaged on the show.

Gerry and Theresa got engaged in August 2023, but their engagement didn't air on The Golden Bachelor finale until late November.

Right before the finale aired and the couple could finally go public with their relationship, Gerry was accused of lying about his heartbreaking widower backstory.

And rumors have been swirling recently that Gerry and Theresa have opposing viewpoints on whether to sign a prenuptial agreement and that they've been bickering lately.

During the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, Gerry admitted he and Theresa have certainly "had a few difficult conversations" since getting engaged.

Gerry, however, assured Kaitlyn Bristowe during his joint interview with Theresa that those tense conversations are now "done" and over with.

And Theresa insisted she and her fiance have "good communication."

Gerry went as far as to compliment his bride-to-be for being "very good at having direct conversation" and "not beating around the bush" during a disagreement.

"We kind of get to the heart of an issue pretty quickly and get it resolved," Gerry shared.

"Right," Theresa agreed. "Yeah."

Gerry explained that his relationship with Theresa is going to last because love is at the center of it.

The Golden Bachelor star recalled, "We look at each other and go, 'I love you more.' It's true!"
And Theresa noted, "We're really good at working through things ourselves, so we're doing a great job! We are!... We're better [after a tough talk]."

Gerry and Theresa just celebrated New Year's Eve together, and they have plans to move to South Carolina after they get married.

The Golden Bachelor couple is set to tie the knot and wed in a live televised special Thursday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The couple has clearly overcome adversity since filming The Golden Bachelor, but there has been a lot of negativity and allegations to power through.

In regard to allegedly fabricating his "perfect man" pre-The Golden Bachelor dating history, a woman claiming to be one of Gerry's ex-girlfriends told The Hollywood Reporter in November that Gerry had begun dating her about a month after his wife Toni died from a bacterial infection in July 2017.

The woman also claimed she had dated Gerry for nearly three years and lived in his Indiana lake house for about two of those years.

The woman's allegations contradict Gerry's heartbreaking story on the show of having been a lonely, grieving widower for years after his wife's unexpected passing with little-to-no dating experience.

Other sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had dated more women leading up to his stint on The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry has since addressed the accusations against him, which included claims he had been shallow and cheap to his former live-in girlfriend, whom he also allegedly body shamed and brutally dumped.

Theresa also broke her silence about the unflattering report following The Golden Bachelor's finale broadcast.

And then in December, Gerry admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark that he had allowed The Golden Bachelor producers to convince him to make Theresa think that he was breaking up with her at the Final Rose Ceremony in Costa Rica.

"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it would be horrible to Theresa," Gerry said, referring to his botched "can't live without you" speech.

Theresa added, "It was so mean!"

Theresa also opened up about how watching Gerry devastate Leslie Fhima in second place on The Golden Bachelor was "a really difficult moment" for her given the women had become good friends during filming.

"I cried my eyes out that night," Theresa confessed.

In addition, insiders told the National Enquirer late last month that Theresa's friends have been telling her to "think twice" before walking down the aisle to Gerry.

"[Theresa] wants a prenup," a source said. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now -- unless the cameras are on."

"She wants to stick it out," the source continued, "though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

