The Golden Bachelor couple is set to tie the knot and wed in a live televised special Thursday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
The couple has clearly overcome adversity since filming The Golden Bachelor, but there has been a lot of negativity and allegations to power through.
In regard to allegedly fabricating his "perfect man" pre-The Golden Bachelor dating history, a woman claiming to be one of Gerry's ex-girlfriends told The Hollywood Reporter in November that Gerry had begun dating her about a month after his wife Toni died from a bacterial infection in July 2017.
And then in December, Gerry admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark that he had allowed The Golden Bachelor producers to convince him to make Theresa think that he was breaking up with her at the Final Rose Ceremony in Costa Rica.
"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it would be horrible to Theresa," Gerry said, referring to his botched "can't live without you" speech.
Theresa added, "It was so mean!"
Theresa also opened up about how watching Gerry devastate Leslie Fhima in second place onThe Golden Bachelor was "a really difficult moment" for her given the women had become good friends during filming.
"I cried my eyes out that night," Theresa confessed.
In addition, insiders told the National Enquirer late last month that Theresa's friends have been telling her to "think twice" before walking down the aisle to Gerry.
"[Theresa] wants a prenup," a source said. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now -- unless the cameras are on."
"She wants to stick it out," the source continued, "though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons."