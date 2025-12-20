'The Golden Bachelor's Cindy Cullers says there's "tension" with Peg Munson
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/20/2025
The Golden Bachelor alum Cindy Angelcyk Cullers has admitted there's "tension" with Peg Munson after she received some surprising text messages from Mel Owens' winner.
Cindy -- who quit Mel's season of The Golden Bachelor during her Fantasy Suite date, leaving Peg as the last woman standing -- was asked on the "She's All Bach" podcast if she's talked to Peg since ABC aired The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale in November.
Stefanie and Jackie pushed for more specifics, asking if Peg's texts were about Mel or the fact Cindy has been speaking about Mel in interviews.
"I haven't said anything poor. I haven't had any conversations about Mel that were not positive," Cindy said.
"I think Mel is a great guy. I think everyone that I've talked to -- including my friends and including my kids, who didn't like him -- they're all like, 'Mom, stop it with the 'Mel's a great guy.' We're done."
She continued, "So I have not said anything disparaging about Mel, and nor do I feel that way right now."
Stefanie therefore wondered if maybe Cindy "speaking so highly" of Mel all the time is what bothered Peg and made her reach out.
"Is that possibly what the context was?" Stefanie asked Cindy.
"It's possible that she thought I don't know Mel and that I don't have a say in who Mel is," Cindy revealed.
But Cindy joked about how Peg's messages were at least "better than family drama" on Thanksgiving.
"I win. If that's the drama that I have on Thanksgiving that doesn't have to do with the people that I love and are related to, then I'll take it. It was fine," Cindy shared.
"Like I said, it's only drama if I respond. I see it for what it is. I mean, I'm not for everybody, right? I'm not perfect, but I get along with most everybody."
Cindy pointed out how she's "a pretty agreeable person" who is "curious" and doesn't judge others.
"Everybody can do their own thing," she noted.
"So I think this puts an artificial conflict in a relationship that may not be there if we didn't have the show. And I'm just chalking it up to that, that it's an artificial conflict. Because I haven't said anything disparaging, nor will I, about their relationship or about Mel or whatever."
Cindy acknowledged how on season after season of The Bachelor franchise, viewers watch "alliances" and "friendships" form.
"And they change over time! So you come out of the house and those people that you might've been the closest with are not really the people that you're friends with five years down the line," Cindy explained.
"It just happens, and I think that the friendships that I have, I'm super happy with and I cultivate them. And there are people that will probably just fall off because we don't have much in common. And that's fine too."
Cindy reiterated how all of the women "came together for a show" and they don't live in the same states.
"So, things happen, and it's just a relationship that, you know, right now it will be strained because she had Mel, I don't, and she's -- I don't know! Maybe you should ask her," Cindy quipped.
Cindy went on to explain how she and Peg are "really different" people to begin with.
"We are different, but I have no ill feelings for her," Cindy insisted.
But when asked if she thinks Peg has ill feelings towards her, Cindy replied, "I'm not sure I would send those messages to a friend of mine. It's okay. Like I said, it's artificial and it's the holidays and it's all of it."
Cindy reasoned how Mel and Peg must be going through a lot with all of the media attention on them.
"And I don't really have that. I just moved back into my old life and do my own thing," Cindy said.
"Let's just give everybody grace in this situation because it's a tough situation and what we all want is for a match that we found on this franchise to work and to be healthy and to be happy. And that's what I want!"