Although Cheryl told Mel that she's the primary caregiver of her 93-year-old mother, she said she'd definitely be open to relocating to Orange County, CA, for The Golden Bachelor star.
"I got to thinking about that," Cheryl revealed during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, suggesting she may have made it far on The Golden Bachelor's second season.
"I would be willing to move to L.A., of course [if Mel picked me]... I was open to whatever situation transpired."
Cheryl memorably pulled up to The Bachelor mansion on a motorcycle and later played a steamy game of "Would You Rather?" with Mel during the cocktail party on Night 1.
Not only did Cheryl earn a kiss on Night 1, but she also received the first one-on-one date of the season with Mel.
Mel and Cheryl established an emotional and physical connection during their romantic dinner date at sunset, and so she admitted it was "hard" to share The Golden Bachelor star with the other women afterward.
But Mel seemed very attracted to Cheryl, especially when they made out under a fireworks display in the sky.
During their one-on-one date, Mel explained in a confessional, "Cheryl is my type of girl. She's adventurous, tough, funny, and a little bit of a daredevil. That alone set her apart from the other women."
Although Mel, a former NFL player, still works as an attorney and has a supportive group of friends in California, he shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast earlier this month how he'd also consider moving for his The Golden Bachelor winner.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Anything is possible," Mel said of potentially making that sacrifice for the woman he loves.
"It just depends on the circumstance and where I live and where she lives. But you never know."