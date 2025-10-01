"My type of man is that I love a masculine man. I do love a very exciting man who's sweet, charming and funny. And so, yeah, [Mel] is beautiful. He's a beautiful man. What can I say?!"
Cheryl made a lasting first impression on Mel when she pulled up toThe Bachelor mansion on a motorcycle and later played a steamy game of "Would You Rather?" with him -- which ended with a kiss -- during the cocktail party that preceded the first Rose Ceremony.
Cheryl admitted she "felt nervous" when sitting down to talk to Mel for the first time.
"But, you know, looking at him was amazing. He's just a big guy -- NFL right?" Cheryl acknowledged.
"So, you know, my first husband was part of the NFL but with a free agent, so he was never really on a team. He reminded me a lot of that man, and you know, I was in love and he's a big guy."
Cheryl added, "Big hands [too]! So he made me a little nervous."
But Cheryl pointed out how her nervous energy subsided after talking to Mel one-on-one.
"He's so sweet and he's such a great listener. And he just kind of put me at ease and we kind of hit it off really well," Cheryl recalled to the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"It was like he said one thing and I said the other, and yeah, I think it went great. I was thinking, 'Yes!'"
Cheryl also gushed about how her first solo date with Mel, a sunset dinner, was "amazing" and she thought he seemed to be "feeling the chemistry" that she was feeling.
Cheryl said Mel made her feel comfortable and the night was a total success.
"The other girls disappeared!" Cheryl gushed, adding how she got "so emotional" during the date because she was happy.
"I just felt like a princess. I was in a storybook. And [I thought], 'This couldn't be happening to me!' But it did, and I'm so grateful."
But once she returned to The Bachelor mansion from the one-on-one date, Cheryl admitted it was "a little unnerving" to watch Mel have conversations and intimate moments with other women, especially during the sexy party ahead of Rose Ceremony No. 2.
"Because I want Mel to be my guy!" Cheryl concluded with a laugh.