'The Golden Bachelor's Cheryl Steele: Mel Owens' bachelorettes are a bunch of "sharks"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/30/2025
The Golden Bachelor's Cheryl Steele has compared Mel Owens' senior bachelorettes to "sharks" ready to attack.
Cheryl, a 66-year-old retired IRS worked from Englewood, CO, made a lasting first impression on Mel when she pulled up to The Bachelor mansion on a motorcycle and later played a steamy game of "Would You Rather?" with Mel during the cocktail party.
Not only did Cheryl earn a kiss on Night 1, but she also received the first one-on-one date of the season with Mel.
Mel and Cheryl established an emotional and physical connection during their solo dinner date at sunset, and so she admitted it was "hard" to share The Golden Bachelor star with the other women afterward.
Cheryl apparently found it particularly difficult to grab Mel's attention at the pool party that preceded the second Rose Ceremony of the season.
"All the girls came out looking beautiful in their swimsuits, you know, bikinis and one pieces. But yeah, it was hard because we all jumped in and, you know, it was whether you jumped into the pool or not that you got to hold onto him," Cheryl explained during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I was able to approach him a little bit, but the girls were moving in like sharks! I'll be honest with ya!"
Cheryl was laughing during her conversation with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and she continued, "One of them turned him around and laid a nice big one on him. And it wasn't me!"
Cheryl was referring to Nicolle, who clearly rubbed several women the wrong way with her aggressive pursuit of Mel. At one point, Nicolle made out with Mel in the pool in front of everyone.
Cheryl pointed out how it was "odd" and "different" for all of her new friends to date the same man because she kept thinking to herself, "I want him to be my guy!"
Cheryl therefore quipped, "I wish he could just have 23 wives. But that's another show!"
Cheryl called the other women "powerhouses," adding, "They're beautiful. So they were teaching me a lot, and I knew that they all had a fair chance [to win Mel's heart]."
The bachelorette said she couldn't even remember talking to Mel at the pool party. However, she does have a clear memory of his "beautiful body" in the swimming pool.
"He takes good care of himself," she gushed.
And Mel seemed equally attracted to Cheryl, who opened up to Mel about being a single mother for years and being the primary caretaker of her 93-year-other mother.
During their one-on-one date, Mel explained in a confessional, "Cheryl is my type of girl. She's adventurous, tough, funny, and a little bit of a daredevil. That alone set her apart from the other women."