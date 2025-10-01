'The Golden Bachelor' bachelorettes react to Nicolle's aggressive moves on Mel Owens
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/01/2025
The Golden Bachelor frontrunners Gerri Flowers and Cheryl Steele have spilled the tea on whether they were bothered by Nicolle Kate's aggressive approach to dating Mel Owens.
On The Golden Bachelor's two-hour premiere, Gerri received Mel's First Impression Rose, and Cheryl appeared to develop an emotional and physical connection with The Golden Bachelor star during the first one-on-one date of the season.
As for Cheryl, a 66-year-old retired IRS worked from Englewood, CO, she also kept her cool when things were heating up between Nicolle and Mel in the pool.
"The girls were moving in like sharks! I'll be honest with you, [one of them] turned him around and laid a nice big one on him!" Cheryl recalled of Nicolle during a different episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"[But] no, that's not bothering me at this point. It's not bothering me. I think all those girls liked to kiss, so good for Nicolle!"
In fact, Cheryl noted, "I wish I would've snuck more kisses. That's all."
But Cheryl acknowledged that the competition for Mel's heart was fierce.
"All of the girls came out in beautiful swimsuits, but yeah, it was hard. We all jumped in, and it was whether you jumped into the pool or not that you got to hold onto him. I was able to approach him a little bit," Cheryl recalled.
Cheryl admitted it was "odd" and "different" to witness all of her new girlfriends dating -- and kissing -- the same man.
"I knew that all of these girls were powerhouses. They are, and they're beautiful," Cheryl said.
"They were teaching me a lot, and I knew they all had a fair chance, as well as me."