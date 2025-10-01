The Golden Bachelor frontrunners Gerri Flowers and Cheryl Steele have spilled the tea on whether they were bothered by Nicolle Kate's aggressive approach to dating Mel Owens.

On The Golden Bachelor's two-hour premiere, Gerri received Mel's First Impression Rose, and Cheryl appeared to develop an emotional and physical connection with The Golden Bachelor star during the first one-on-one date of the season.

But Mel's connection with one woman in particular, Nicolle, appeared to rub many bachelorettes the wrong way.

Nicolle, a 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, FL, was shown making out with Mel during the pool party at The Bachelor mansion in front of everybody.

During a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, co-host Kathy Swarts poked fun at how Nicolle's "octopus arms" wrapped tightly around Mel in the pool.

"When Cindy ever said, 'Nicolle is climbing a tree,' I died laughing," Kathy recalled when chatting with Gerri, a 64-year-old home care agency CEO from Rockville, MD.

"But I just thought Nicole seemed... I'd be lying if I said we didn't have a couple of women who were very territorial and it caused a little friction [on The Golden Bachelor's first season]."

Gerri replied, "You know, some of them were [upset with Nicolle], but Nicolle is passionate."

"Nicolle is very passionate and beautiful," she added. "And so she's a little more open than maybe some of us are. She's not afraid."

Gerri, whom Kathy dubbed "a peacemaker," insisted, "It didn't bother me, honestly... and I did get my lips on [Mel]. He's a great kisser. Did I kiss him that night? Maybe. I'm not dead!"

Gerri joked about how Mel has big hands and she felt like Cinderella in his presence.

As for Cheryl, a 66-year-old retired IRS worked from Englewood, CO, she also kept her cool when things were heating up between Nicolle and Mel in the pool.

"The girls were moving in like sharks! I'll be honest with you, [one of them] turned him around and laid a nice big one on him!" Cheryl recalled of Nicolle during a different episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"[But] no, that's not bothering me at this point. It's not bothering me. I think all those girls liked to kiss, so good for Nicolle!"

In fact, Cheryl noted, "I wish I would've snuck more kisses. That's all."

But Cheryl acknowledged that the competition for Mel's heart was fierce.

"All of the girls came out in beautiful swimsuits, but yeah, it was hard. We all jumped in, and it was whether you jumped into the pool or not that you got to hold onto him. I was able to approach him a little bit," Cheryl recalled.

Cheryl admitted it was "odd" and "different" to witness all of her new girlfriends dating -- and kissing -- the same man.

"I knew that all of these girls were powerhouses. They are, and they're beautiful," Cheryl said.

"They were teaching me a lot, and I knew they all had a fair chance, as well as me."

Cheryl therefore confessed it was "a little unnerving" to watch Mel have conversations and intimate moments with other women.

"Because I want Mel to be my guy!" Cheryl concluded with a laugh.

In a preview of what's to come on The Golden Bachelor this season, it appears Nicolle is going to be portrayed as the Season 2 villain.

As footage shows Nicolle kissing Mel on the beach, one woman says she's "not okay with Mel trying to explore things with other women."

And several ladies are shown telling Nicolle, "In sisterhood, you don't do that."

But Nicolle boasts in a confessional, "He's mine. He's going to be mine. So get out of the way!"

The Golden Bachelor will continue airing on Wednesday nights this fall on ABC.

The Golden Bachelor will continue airing on Wednesday nights this fall on ABC.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

