The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist has teased that she's in a new relationship following her divorce from Gerry Turner. "I do absolutely want to be in a relationship, and whether or not I'm in one right now, I'm not prepared to discuss," Theresa teased Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti during a recent appearance on their "Almost Famous" podcast. Theresa revealed that she's been on "several" dates with this mystery man, whom she met "on a dating website." The Golden Bachelor winner, however, chose not to identify her love interest by name or profession. "I'm not talking about this!" Theresa said while giggling, keeping her cards close to her chest. When asked if she'd officially call this guy her "boyfriend," Theresa responded, "Oh gosh. Not yet." Theresa's exciting new romance apparently began while Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season -- which she won't be participating on -- was filming. Theresa admitted she kept changing her mind about whether to join the cast for Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming season and so producers ultimately passed on her. Previously unwilling to commit, Theresa said, "I think it was a great decision. I think it's good that I'm now on the show." And Theresa is also apparently happy for Gerry, who has moved on from their relationship. Gerry chose Theresa as his The Golden Bachelor winner during the Season 1 finale that aired in November 2023. Gerry and Theresa quickly got married in January 2024 for a televised wedding special on ABC. But Gerry announced his split from Theresa and filed for divorce in April 2024, explaining that the distance between them was an issue. Their divorce was finalized two months later in June. One year after filing for divorce from Theresa, Gerry went public with a new relationship and made it Instagram official. Gerry began dating Lana Sutton, a retired school teacher in her 50s, in March 2025 after they had connected on Facebook. And Gerry already seems smitten with the blonde beauty, who is apparently helping him to live life to the fullest amid his cancer battle. "I really am happy for him, and if he had to find his person by going this circuitous route, than he did! It worked and he was successful," Theresa said. "He found someone who really suits him, and that's wonderful. So I think it worked out the way it's supposed to work out," she concluded.