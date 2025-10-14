Gerry, a 74-year-old retired fast-food restaurant franchise owner who lives in Indiana, wrote a memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, that hits shelves on November 4.
And in his new book, Gerry admitted that he felt "trapped" with Theresa and was concerned marrying her was "the wrong thing to do" the night before his January 4, 2024 wedding ceremony, according to USA Today, who had obtained an advance copy of Gerry's memoir.
"It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped," Theresa toldUs Weekly when contacted for a comment.
"I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times."
Theresa added, "And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones."
Theresa, however, chose to take the high road by not revealing specifics on how Gerry had allegedly wronged or mistreated her during their short-lived relationship.
"I do wish him all the best," Theresa concluded.
Theresa and Gerry's engagement aired on The Golden Bachelor's Season 1 finale in November 2023.
Gerry reportedly explained in his memoir how a prenup delay and creeping doubts about his future with Theresa made him feel hesitant to tie the knot.
Gerry admitted he had "the worst case of cold feet" shortly before he was scheduled to film The Golden Wedding live for ABC.
Gerry had apparently vented his concerns to one of his The Golden Bachelor finalists, Faith Martin, who allegedly responded at the time, "What the hell are you doing? You do not have to do this."
In an interview with Us about USA Today's reportings on Gerry's book, Gerry was asked to elaborate on how he felt "trapped" with Theresa in the moments leading up to his wedding.
"Commitment is a big thing, and I felt like I was doing the right thing. I just didn't feel overjoyed about it," Gerry admitted.
"So much of the book is about how I felt at certain moments, and that's only a momentary truth... I had second thoughts, but I don't think [they] were exaggerated from anyone's normal second thoughts."
Gerry even told the magazine that he felt empty on the day of his The Golden Bachelor marriage proposal.
Gerry explained how he was still reeling from his breakup with The Golden Bachelor runner-up, Leslie Fhima, when he popped the question to his winner, Theresa.
"[I had just] broken a heart. Leslie and the issue that we got into the night before stuck with me really deeply. I cared for her very much, and I felt like I had mishandled the situation, not only the previous night, but ongoing," Gerry confessed.
"I'd made strong comments to her that perhaps was premature to make. So 12 or 14 hours later, I'm proposing to someone else and the joy wasn't there."
During Gerry's The Golden Bachelor journey, he had said, "I love you," to Faith, Leslie and Theresa.
"I felt like I was going through the motions of what I had expected and what I needed to do, but not that I was gleefully doing and not that I, really, wanted to be in that moment at that time," Gerry explained.
"If it had been even a 24-hour or 48-hour window where I could have processed what had happened, I think it would have made me feel a lot different."
However, Gerry eventually moved on with retired Indiana teacher, Lana Sutton. The pair began dating in March and now they're engaged.