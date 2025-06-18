"I've been holding onto this secret for a little bit now. I did meet someone, and I know I've been talking about being single because I didn't know where it was going to go," Susan shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast, which she co-hosts with Kathy, in April.
"I know what I felt, but I wanted to make sure that we were both on the same page. And now, we are."
Susan said for a while, she and 54-year-old Frederic were "just having fun" and decided to see where things could go between them.
"And now, I can honestly say he is the real deal. I have found my person," Susan gushed this past spring.
"Oh my god, he's wonderful. So yeah, Bachelor Nation and all you listeners, this was my turn -- and thank God! I mean, I went on national TV on The Golden Bachelor and it didn't work."
Susan revealed that during the women's "fabulous vacation," she couldn't sleep one night and so she decided to try her luck on Tinder.
"See, everybody, it does work when you least expect it!" Susan gushed. "And trust me, believe me, I used to be on all of the dating sites forever. So I tried it. I saw somebody and I swiped."
Susan described her younger love interest as a tall and handsome father of two. He's also a businessman from Bordeaux, France.
For her first date with Frederic at a restaurant, Susan said she had brought Kathy along so she could help translate the French language for her.
Once she could tell the date was going well, Kathy recalled faking an incoming phone call so that she could leave them alone.
Susan said her date with Frederic -- which included appetizers and drinks -- lasted for about three hours but it wasn't an "instant" connection due to the challenge of trying to understand each other.
"But there was something [there], a lot of chemistry, and he walked me home after three-and-a-half hours," Susan shared.
She added, "He wanted to come in, but the rules are the rules. We don't bring guys in."
The following night, Frederic asked Susan to go dancing with him, and Susan recalled feeling guilty about leaving her bestie behind.
Kathy therefore welcomed Frederic to stop by where they were staying for Date No. 3.
"She loved him immediately," Susan claimed of Kathy's friendship with Frederic.
Kathy went on to confirm: "Once I got to know him, I was much more relaxed with him. What I honestly could see -- don't cry, Susan -- was how happy she was with him. She couldn't wipe the smile off her face, and she kept saying to me, 'I've never felt this way about a guy.'"
Kathy admitted Susan tends to rush into love and "loves being in love" -- and so she rushed it a bit with Frederic, a surfer who can cook and has a dog.
"But once I got to talk to him, he was such a nice guy and genuinely nice to me. I thought, 'You know what? She might have struck gold here,'" Kathy shared.
"Susan spent every waking moment with this guy [after that], and I was fine with it."
Neither Susan or Kathy made it far on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, but both women were memorable for their outgoing and outspoken personalities. Susan also supposedly made fantastic meatballs!
Susan went on to officiate The Golden Wedding for Gerry and his winner, Theresa's Nist, which aired live January 4 on ABC. (Gerry and Theresa split only three months after they got married).