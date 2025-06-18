The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles has teased she may be ready to take the next step with her French boyfriend Frederic Aster.

Susan posted photos with Frederic at a jewelry store in St. Martin on Monday.

While in the store, Susan and Frederic were hovering over a large selection of engagement rings.

The pair also toasted champagne while checking out the beautiful diamond rings.

Susan was wearing a strapless orange dress with sunglasses holding her hair back, and Frederic was sporting a white button down shirt with khaki shorts.

Many fans celebrated the potential for Susan and her man to get engaged.

"You deserve it. So happy for you," wrote one person.

But other Instagram users expressed worry that Susan and Frederic are moving "too fast" in their relationship.

"Don't get engaged yet. Take your time. What's the rush? Is he a USA citizen? I'm concerned for you," a person wrote.

Susan, however, clarified in the caption of her post, "Just looking!"

Susan and her The Golden Bachelor bestie Kathy Swarts traveled to St. Martin island together earlier this year, and during that trip, Susan met the love of her life.

"I've been holding onto this secret for a little bit now. I did meet someone, and I know I've been talking about being single because I didn't know where it was going to go," Susan shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast, which she co-hosts with Kathy, in April.
"I know what I felt, but I wanted to make sure that we were both on the same page. And now, we are."

Susan said for a while, she and 54-year-old Frederic were "just having fun" and decided to see where things could go between them.

"And now, I can honestly say he is the real deal. I have found my person," Susan gushed this past spring.

"Oh my god, he's wonderful. So yeah, Bachelor Nation and all you listeners, this was my turn -- and thank God! I mean, I went on national TV on The Golden Bachelor and it didn't work."

Susan revealed that during the women's "fabulous vacation," she couldn't sleep one night and so she decided to try her luck on Tinder.

"See, everybody, it does work when you least expect it!" Susan gushed. "And trust me, believe me, I used to be on all of the dating sites forever. So I tried it. I saw somebody and I swiped."

Susan described her younger love interest as a tall and handsome father of two. He's also a businessman from Bordeaux, France.

For her first date with Frederic at a restaurant, Susan said she had brought Kathy along so she could help translate the French language for her.

Once she could tell the date was going well, Kathy recalled faking an incoming phone call so that she could leave them alone.

Susan said her date with Frederic -- which included appetizers and drinks -- lasted for about three hours but it wasn't an "instant" connection due to the challenge of trying to understand each other.

"But there was something [there], a lot of chemistry, and he walked me home after three-and-a-half hours," Susan shared.

She added, "He wanted to come in, but the rules are the rules. We don't bring guys in."

The following night, Frederic asked Susan to go dancing with him, and Susan recalled feeling guilty about leaving her bestie behind.

Kathy therefore welcomed Frederic to stop by where they were staying for Date No. 3.

"She loved him immediately," Susan claimed of Kathy's friendship with Frederic.

Kathy went on to confirm: "Once I got to know him, I was much more relaxed with him. What I honestly could see -- don't cry, Susan -- was how happy she was with him. She couldn't wipe the smile off her face, and she kept saying to me, 'I've never felt this way about a guy.'"

Kathy admitted Susan tends to rush into love and "loves being in love" -- and so she rushed it a bit with Frederic, a surfer who can cook and has a dog.

"But once I got to talk to him, he was such a nice guy and genuinely nice to me. I thought, 'You know what? She might have struck gold here,'" Kathy shared.

"Susan spent every waking moment with this guy [after that], and I was fine with it."

Susan went on to gush about how Frederic was "so romantic," and Kathy agreed that Frederic took care of her.

Kathy pointed out how the couple had a habit of talking until 3AM and Susan was "in deep" with this man.

"So I've decided not to go to Paradise because I've found the love of my life... I don't know if I have to get married, but I would want a commitment when the time comes," Susan explained.

Kathy quipped, "Susan wants a ring!"

Susan said she planned to visit Frederic as often as she could and maybe spend a few months in France in the winter. She had also begun taking French lessons.

Susan confirmed she and Frederic had already said, "I love you," to one another and that Frederic would love to wed her in Las Vegas one day.

"I can't even explain this feeling. I think he is everything I've ever dreamed of. The way he treats me and takes care of me!" Susan exclaimed.

"When I broke my arm, the man showered me and shaved my legs. He took care of me like no other. They don't make them like this! And I feel blessed... He [already] calls me his wife!"

Susan was last linked to a fan of The Golden Bachelor whom she had met while shopping at Marshalls in Philadelphia in Spring 2024, but their romance didn't last.

Neither Susan or Kathy made it far on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, but both women were memorable for their outgoing and outspoken personalities. Susan also supposedly made fantastic meatballs!

Susan went on to officiate The Golden Wedding for Gerry and his winner, Theresa's Nist, which aired live January 4 on ABC. (Gerry and Theresa split only three months after they got married).

While Susan did not film Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Kathy will be appearing on the show this summer.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

