The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles has revealed that she's dating someone new, a fan whom she met at a department store.

Susan revealed she's been out on a couple of dates with a man she met while shopping at Marshalls, People reported.

The 67-year-old "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast co-host shared of her new beau, "He bought a new home and he was going to get some things he needed, and he asked to take a selfie."

Susan admitted she "can't go grocery shopping" near her Philadelphia home without someone recognizing her.

"And this is Philly, the City of Brotherly Love. We all know everybody here," Susan said.

Fellow The Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts joined Susan for the People interview and gushed about how her bestie is the "perfect person" whom any man would be lucky to get to know.

"Susan loves to cook, she loves to clean, she likes to shop -- all you guys out there, check her out!" Kathy, 70, boasted.

Susan clearly has a new man in her life, but she's not shy when it comes to talking about her celebrity crushes: actors Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey.

Susan also said she'd still love to make an appearance on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

While the hairstylist and wedding officiant apparently doesn't think she'd be selected as the lead, Susan shared, "I hope we get called back and go give some advice."

Kathy chimed in and joked, "I want all the rejects [bachelors]. I'm willing to take sloppy seconds."

But both women said they have no interest in looking for love on a potential senior edition of Bachelor in Paradise due to the bugs and lack of air conditioning.
Regardless of whether Susan and Kathy find lasting love after their stint on The Golden Bachelor last year, the women found a very solid friendship with each other.

"We became very, very important in each other's lives," Susan noted. "And we're here to celebrate life."

Neither Susan or Kathy made it far on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, but both women were memorable for their outgoing and outspoken personalities. Susan also supposedly made fantastic meatballs!

Susan went on to officiate The Golden Wedding for Gerry and his winner, Theresa's Nist, which aired live January 4 on ABC. (Gerry and Theresa split only three months after they got married).

And now, Susan and Kathy are busy with their "Golden Hour" podcast, and they've been urging famous faces to come talk to them, including Susan's dream men, Bradley and Matthew.

Susan and Kathy said the purpose of their podcast is to inspire and influence seniors to "get up off the sofa" and begin dating or pursuing passions again.

"You turn 50 or 60 or 70 and no one cares what you look like, what you think. And we are single-handedly changing that. We want people to know that life is not over," Kathy told the magazine.

"We have the platform to tell people that and give them the courage to live their life or begin living their life over. I think that's what people our age need to hear."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

