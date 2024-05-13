Regardless of whether Susan and Kathy find lasting love after their stint on The Golden Bachelorlast year, the women found a very solid friendship with each other.
"We became very, very important in each other's lives," Susan noted. "And we're here to celebrate life."
Neither Susan or Kathy made it far on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, but both women were memorable for their outgoing and outspoken personalities. Susan also supposedly made fantastic meatballs!
Susan went on to officiate The Golden Wedding for Gerry and his winner, Theresa's Nist, which aired live January 4 on ABC. (Gerry and Theresa split only three months after they got married).
And now, Susan and Kathy are busy with their "Golden Hour" podcast, and they've been urging famous faces to come talk to them, including Susan's dream men, Bradley and Matthew.
Susan and Kathy said the purpose of their podcast is to inspire and influence seniors to "get up off the sofa" and begin dating or pursuing passions again.
"You turn 50 or 60 or 70 and no one cares what you look like, what you think. And we are single-handedly changing that. We want people to know that life is not over," Kathy told the magazine.
"We have the platform to tell people that and give them the courage to live their life or begin living their life over. I think that's what people our age need to hear."