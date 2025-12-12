The Golden Bachelor alum Debbie Siebers has revealed The Golden Bachelorette men she'd be interested in dating and if she'd be willing to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Debbie didn't find lasting love with Mel Owens on The Golden Bachelor's second season, which wrapped in November, but there are more guys from Bachelor Nation she apparently has her eye on.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

"I was attracted to a few men from the first season of The Golden Bachelorette," Debbie told BachelorNation.com in an interview.

"I found [Pascal Ibgui] to be attractive and quite charming. [Mark Anderson] was also very handsome, and I really liked his gentle demeanor and sincerity, but I know he is dating someone."

Debbie continued, "I did find [Jonathan Rone] to be strikingly handsome and I loved his style. I did talk with Pascal as he was at the filming for After the Final Rose and joined us after at Morton's Steakhouse, but I'm not sure he's really looking for a relationship."

Debbie, on the other hand, is definitely looking for The One.

"I haven't been dating since the show, which I am extremely disappointed by," Debbie admitted.

"I sincerely thought by putting myself out there in such a vulnerable way to let the world know that I'm ready to find my partner that more men would have reached out to me by now."

Debbie has, however, received some DMs from single men.

The 65-year-old fitness pro shared, "I have received some messages through social media from women wanting to set me up with a friend, a cousin or their Dad. No matches yet!"

"Also, some from MUCH YOUNGER men who are quite complimentary," she added with a laugh.

Since Debbie has never been married and has no kids, many fans have been rooting for her to find her happily ever after.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

She therefore would appear to be a top contender to star on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelorette.

"My reaction to fans saying I should be the next Golden Bachelorette is very humbling," Debbie gushed.

"It fills my heart with gratitude that people are so invested in me finding love. How can I not be overwhelmed with emotion by that? But I would not want to be on Bachelor in Paradise."

Debbie acknowledged how she's so "excited" to find her "companion" in life.

"It's why I went on the show! I would love to have someone to do life with, to support each other and enjoy the simple things together. Where the heck is he?"

Although Debbie is still searching for her ideal partner, she said it's "never too late" to find love.

"As long as you have a beating heart and a desire, I would highly recommend putting yourself out there, taking chances and getting out of your comfort zone," Debbie said.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Meet new people and expand your circle of friends. [Love] is the most fulfilling thing in life."

Debbie finished Mel's The Golden Bachelor season in third place behind Cindy Angelcyk Cullers and Peg Munson.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

After Cindy quit the show, Mel proceeded with Peg, and he gave her a promise ring at the Final Rose Ceremony. Mel and Peg are still going strong and plan to spend the holidays together.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE GOLDEN BACHELOR NEWS