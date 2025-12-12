"I was attracted to a few men from the first season of The Golden Bachelorette," Debbie told BachelorNation.com in an interview.
"I found [Pascal Ibgui] to be attractive and quite charming. [Mark Anderson] was also very handsome, and I really liked his gentle demeanor and sincerity, but I know he is dating someone."
Debbie continued, "I did find [Jonathan Rone] to be strikingly handsome and I loved his style. I did talk with Pascal as he was at the filming for After the Final Rose and joined us after at Morton's Steakhouse, but I'm not sure he's really looking for a relationship."
Debbie, on the other hand, is definitely looking for The One.
"I haven't been dating since the show, which I am extremely disappointed by," Debbie admitted.
"I sincerely thought by putting myself out there in such a vulnerable way to let the world know that I'm ready to find my partner that more men would have reached out to me by now."
Debbie has, however, received some DMs from single men.
The 65-year-old fitness pro shared, "I have received some messages through social media from women wanting to set me up with a friend, a cousin or their Dad. No matches yet!"
"Also, some from MUCH YOUNGER men who are quite complimentary," she added with a laugh.
Since Debbie has never been married and has no kids, many fans have been rooting for her to find her happily ever after.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!