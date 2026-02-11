"She is the only one in the house that I stayed away from," Cindy recalled of Peg to the podcast's co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
"I don't know how much I want to go into it, but it was interesting to see the edits come out this season about [Nicolle Kate Briscoe], because in my opinion, Nicole was not the problem of the house."
Nicolle was portrayed as The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 villain. She came across arrogant when dating Mel and was put on blast for allegedly appearing on the show for fame and a post-show influencing career.
"But I have great friends, up and down, it's not like I was isolated. I've got some very good friends and I wish Peg nothing but the best," Cindy said.
"She didn't do anything to me, but she certainly kind of had some ill intent and tried to lay evil in the lives of some of the other women that I didn't appreciate, and I didn't trust her."
Cindy said she believes other women on Mel's season feel the same way, especially one in particular.
"One has already spoken out on social media that Peg bullied her in the house, and so I'll let her speak to her moment," Cindy noted.
"But, you know, here is what I want to say. For all of you youngers out there who believe that this doesn't happen -- that bullying and mean-girl behavior doesn't happen when you're golden, you're wrong."
Cindy continued, "The only thing that changes is we have enough wisdom and we have enough history to, maybe, respond differently to it. So I don't want to get into it. I think that Peg has some very amazing, redeeming qualities to her -- and we all do."
Cindy acknowledged that everyone has "those sides" to them that they "need to still work on."
But Cindy said, as a golden and "somebody who knows better," she chooses to be "better" than that.
"And some people are still stuck in their patterns of bullying and trying to manipulate," Cindy explained, seemingly taking another jab at Peg.
"And honestly, that's how I feel she's behaving with me. She's trying to play this with me, too, and I've told my kids, 'You can let a bully bully you for so long, but at some point, how long do you allow it to continue?'"
Cindy admitted she's "lost sleep" over Peg's recent media comments.
"She posted something on 'She's All Bach.' She wanted to go on the podcast; she asked to go on the podcast, which, by the way, you should be invited. I wonder why she wasn't invited to start with," Cindy said.
"But she posted that I was lying and that the truth will come out."
Kathy asked Cindy what she was lying about, and Cindy replied, "I encourage you to go watch [our episodes] with [them], and there's nothing she can point to... I have no clarity about it, and I listened with intent!"
Susan agreed, "I know, I didn't get it."
Kathy quipped, "I'm just still trying to figure out why I've been blocked by them!"
Cindy therefore admitted her intention for going on "Bachelor Happy Hour" again was to deliver a very clear message.
"I went on this podcast today to say, 'I'm putting a stop to it today.' She's going to have to put a stop to it. She's going to have to stop talking about it," Cindy declared.
Cindy insisted she's been nothing but "positive" since the show when speaking about Mel and Peg's relationship.
Cindy -- who quit Mel's season of The Golden Bachelor during her Fantasy Suite date, leaving Peg as the last woman standing -- said on the "She's All Bach" podcast, "I don't want to go into, but I have not replied to any of those [texts]."
When asked if they were "confrontational messages" from Peg, Cindy responded, "They're only confrontational if I reply, right?... I'm just going to assume that there might have been too many beers, and I just need to move on."
Peg shared her side of the story during the January 21 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast.
"I sent her a text and I asked her, 'Please just speak about your experience. You don't know him and you're making these comments about somebody... you've spent 15 hours with! So how can you make comments about a person that you don't know?'" Peg claimed.
"And I said it very gently, and I said it very softly. And she made it into, like, 'I wouldn't have said that to a friend.' And I'm like, 'I still have the text. I'll post it.' It's a very kind text."
Mel, who joined Peg on that podcast episode, also said Cindy had sent him a text wishing him a happy birthday.
"There are some other things that I cannot talk about, you guys, because of my contract that were very inappropriate -- extremely inappropriate," Peg alleged.
"I can't talk about it, and so that's why I finally had had enough and I said, 'You need to stop and move on, Cindy. You're beautiful, you're gorgeous, you're articulate -- go find your guy.'"
Cindy joked on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in December that she thought the promise ring was "a joke."
She added during her chat with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, "If I'm looking for a relationship, you are not going to give this woman a promise ring!... I don't think Mel has any intention of ever getting married."