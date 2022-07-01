The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old singer and actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Greg Furman.

Orrantia shared a pair of photos on Instagram that showed her wearing a ring on her left hand.

"And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense. We're getting married!" she captioned the post.

Orrantia's The Goldbergs co-stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and AJ Michalka reacted in the comments.

"This just makes me so happy," Michalka wrote.

Furman confirmed the news in a post on his own account, writing, "I get to marry my best friend. Good thing she said yes!"

Orrantia plays Erica Goldberg on The Goldbergs, which will return for a 10th season on ABC in September. The series is created by Adam F. Goldberg and also stars Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile.

As a singer, Orrantia is known for the singles "Love Sick," "If I Don't" and "Nights and Weekends." She released her debut EP, The Way Out, in 2019.