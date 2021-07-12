'The Godfather' series 'The Offer' begins production
UPI News Service, 07/12/2021
Paramount+ announced that The Offer began production on Monday. The Offer is a scripted series about the making of The Godfather.
A 30-second video plays Nino Rota's iconic theme song from The Godfather over sepia tinted shots of the script title page. Writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin based the series on producer Albert S. Ruddy's memories of making the film.
Toscano and Tolkin area also executive producers. Miles Teller plays Ruddy in the series.
