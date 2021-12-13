HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Gilded Age.

The network shared a trailer Monday for the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes

The Gilded Age takes place in New York City in the 1880s. Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, a socialite in New York high society, with Cynthia Nixon as Agnes' sister, Ada Brook.

The trailer shows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) go to live with Agnes (Baranski) and Ada (Nixon), her aunts. Agnes encourages Marian (Jacobson) to follow the rules of polite society and make the right connections.

"Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?" an official description reads.

In addition, Agnes faces off with Bertha Russell ( Carrie Coon ), a woman with new money who disrupts the status quo.

Morgan Spector, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson also star.

"It has been a dream of mine for some time, as I am fascinated by this brutal and intensely glamorous period of America's history," Fellowes previously said of the show. "It will be about ambition, of course, and envy and hatred and, perhaps, most of all, about love."

The Gilded Age will premiere Jan. 24, 2022, on HBO.