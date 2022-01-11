Sharon Stone is joining the cast of The Flight Attendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Stone will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the HBO Max series.

Stone will play Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of Cassie (Kaley Cuoco). Lisa would prefer to stay estranged after dealing with Cassie's alcoholism for years.

Deadline confirmed Stone's casting.

Season 2 will open with Cassie living a sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset. She becomes entangled in another international intrigue after inadvertently witnessing a murder on an overseas assignment.

The Flight Attendant is based on the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name. Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez serve as showrunners and executive produce with Cuoco.

Season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO Max in the spring.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Stone's most recent TV role was Lenore Osgood on the Netflix series Ratched.