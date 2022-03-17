HBO Max is giving a glimpse of The Flight Attendant Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant turned CIA asset.

The preview shows Cassie (Cuoco) living a new, sober life in Los Angeles and trying to make better choices.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," an official description reads.

Season 2 will see Cassie struggle with her sobriety, Cuoco said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Cassie thinks she's completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person," the actress said. "We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit."

Cassie still works as a flight attendant but moonlights as a CIA asset in her spare time.

"She loves her new side gig, but sometimes goes too far," Cuoco said. "She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of."

Season 2 premieres April 21 on HBO Max.