HBO Max has ordered a second season of The Flight Attendant, a comedic thriller based on Chris Bohjalian's novel, starring Kaley Cuoco.

The eight-episode first season premiered Nov. 26 and wrapped Thursday. In it, Cuoco plays Cassie, the hard-partying title character who wakes up next to the body of a passenger in a hotel during a layover in Thailand.

Season 1 also starred Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey and Sarah Schechter served as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack was a co-executive producer.

"We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said in a statement Friday.

"We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next."