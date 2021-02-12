The Flash star Grant Gustin is going to be a dad.

The 31-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his wife, LA Thoma.

Gustin shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Thoma and their three dogs.

"Unbelievably excited," he captioned the post. "As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."

Thoma had posted the same photo on her own account.

"adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :)," she wrote.

Actors Franz Drameh and Rahul Kohli, singer Cassie and actress Michelle Harrison were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations to you both!!!" Kohli wrote.

"Congratulations!!! So happy for you two!!" Cassie added.

"This is the best pic. So happy for you guys!" Harrison said.

Gustin and Thoma celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in December. The couple marked the occasion with posts on Instagram.

"That's two years. Love you more now than I did then. Truly," Gustin wrote. "You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you."

"2 years with my ride or die. you keep getting sexier every year.... Lord help me," Thoma said.

Gustin plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on The Flash. The series co-stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes and was renewed for a seventh season on The CW this month.