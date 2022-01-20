The Flash star Danielle Panabaker is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Hayes Robbins.

Panabaker shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"Can't keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!" she captioned the post.

The Flash's Sugar Lyn Beard, Michelle Harrison and Danielle Nicolet were among those to congratulate Panabaker in the comments.

"Ahhh congrats beauty!!!" Beard wrote.

"Oh my gosh! I'm so happy for you! Congrats!" Harrison added.

"I'm so excited for you! (And happy to I don't have to keep this secret anymore!) Love you and the little one so much. Can't wait to meet my new little bestie!" Nicolet said.

Panabaker and Robbins married in June 2017 and welcomed their first child in April 2020. Panabaker announced the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home," she said at the time.

Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost, on The Flash, which is in the midst of its eighth season on The CW. She has also portrayed the character on Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.