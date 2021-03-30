Variety reported Tuesday that Fisher, 26, will play Bart Allen, aka Impulse, on the CW series.
Bart is the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), aka the Flash, and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). The character is said to be "the fastest teenager on the planet."
Season 7 will show Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) try to steer Bart (Fisher) away from his "wildly impulsive behavior" and teach him patience. Together, the family must try to stop their biggest threat yet.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.