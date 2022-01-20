DC Comics has announced a new, three issue series that will act as a prequel to the upcoming Flash feature film from Warner Bros. titled The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive.

The comic, from writer Kenny Porter, will follow Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, as he protects Central City after his time with the Justice League.

Barry will encounter a new villain known as Girder, leading to The Scarlet Speedster asking Batman for help on how to master his powers.

The 48-page debut issue with art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz will be released in participating comic book store and digital retailers on April 26. Issue No. 2 with art by Juan Ferreyra will arrive in May with issue No. 3 with art by Jason Howard coming in July.

Issue No. 1 features a main cover by artist Max Fiumara with a variant cover also available by The Flash film director Andy Muschietti.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive will be collected in October, right before The Flash film races to theaters on Nov. 4.

Ezra Miller will star once again as The Flash in the film, which also features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batman. Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West also star.