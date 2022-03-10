Warner Bros. has announced multiple changes to its film release schedule with projects such as The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being moved to 2023.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the title role, moves from Nov. 4 to June 23, 2023 while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa as the underwater superhero, moves from Dec. 16 to March 17, 2023.

Other changes include animated family feature DC League of Super-Pets moving from May 20 to July 29; Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, moving from July 29 to October 21 and Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet as Wily Wonka, moving March 17, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023.

Warner Bros. additionally moved up Shazam! Fury of the Gods, starring Zachary Levi in the title role, from June 2, 2023 to Dec. 16, 2022. The studio also set a Aug. 4, 2023 date for shark movie sequel Meg 2.

"We're thrilled to bring Shazam! Fury of the Gods to audiences as a Christmas gift this year. Families of all ages will really enjoy it," Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution said in a statement.