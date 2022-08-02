The First Lady won't return for a second season on Showtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that Showtime canceled the anthology series after one season.

The First Lady explored the lives of former first ladies, including Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).

The series was created by Aaron Cooley and also featured Kiefer Sutherland, O-T Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart and Dakota Fanning.

Showtime confirmed the cancellation in a statement to Variety.

"Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season," a Showtime rep said.

"We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders."

The First Lady concluded its first season on Showtime in June.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The series is nominated for three awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Period Costumes. The Primetime Emmys will take place Sept. 12.