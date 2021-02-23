Gillian Anderson has joined the cast of the Showtime series The First Lady.

The 52-year-old actress will play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of president Franklin D. Roosevelt , in the new anthology series.

Anderson joins previously announced stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart, who will play Betty Ford and president Gerald Ford. Viola Davis will portray Michelle Obama.

Showtime confirmed Anderson's casting in a tweet Monday, which referenced her recent role as former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix series The Crown.

"From the Iron Lady to The First Lady. Hello, @GillianA!" the post reads.

The First Lady is written by Aaron Cooley, with Susanne Bier (The Undoing) as director. The series is produced by Showtime and Lionsgate TV, with Cooley, Bier and Davis as executive producers.

The First Lady is told from the perspective of the women of the White House. The first season will focus on Ford, Obama and Roosevelt.

"Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent -- she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women," Showtime Networks EVP of scripted programming Amy Israel said in a statement.

Anderson, Pfeiffer, Davis and Bier are each nominated for awards at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Anderson is known for playing Dana Scully on The X-Files. In addition to The Crown, her recent roles include Jean Milburn on Sex Education.