When Pedro filed for divorce, he reportedly also filed an emergency motion on the same day, claiming Chantel had withdrawn $257k from their joint business account without his approval.
Chantel allegedly took the money only five days before they separated in April and transferred it to an account in her and her sister Winter Everett's name.
Pedro claimed he had attempted to reach a resolution with Chantel in private but was unsuccessful, and so he asked the judge to make Chantel transfer the money to a joint account so they can split the money up legally in their divorce proceedings.
The judge denied Pedro's request for an emergency hearing, but a hearing will be set for a later date to find a solution, according to TMZ.
Chantel's attorney Jarett R. Sliz reportedly declined comment on the matter.
Chantel has also recently called Pedro a "liar" on her Instagram Stories.
Chantel has refuted some of Pedro's claims on the show -- including how he had allegedly invited Chantel to work outings only for her to decline. Chantel also denied how she supposedly never cleaned their house, In Touch Weekly reported.
Chantel also took a jab at Pedro when she reportedly posted a since-deleted Instagram video of herself making dinner.
"Cooking after a 12-hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn't come home," the nurse wrote.
Neither Chantel or Pedro, however, has yet to publicly address their split.
Chantel from Atlanta, GA, and Pedro from the Dominican Republic met online about seven years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
The pair got married in the U.S. much to the dismay of Chantel's family, who questioned the former baseball player's intentions. Chantel and Pedro proceeded to move out of a small apartment and into a big home together.
Pedro and Chantel weathered major marital ups and downs throughout the years, including stubborn and clashing family members as well as the couple's own trust and jealousy issues.
On Season 4 of the TLC spinoff, which premiered in early June, Chantel admitted to the cameras that she felt "low" because Pedro -- who used to treat her like a queen and affectionately call her "Pinky" -- wasn't living up to her expectations of him as a man and a husband. Chantel apparently missed the old Pedro and how compatible they used to be.
As for Pedro, he said he had always been supportive of Chantel's career and she didn't know how to be happy for him now that he's working a job as a real estate agent. Pedro also accused Chantel of being "lazy" and not cooking or cleaning enough for him while he's at the office.
"Sometimes, I don't even want to get home," Pedro said, adding how he liked to get home from work once Chantel was already asleep.
Chantel had noticed Pedro was working late most nights, and she accused him of being "rude and inconsiderate." Chantel, who had been trying to impress Pedro and make him happy, said her communication with Pedro was poor and he was living like he was single.
"I'm tired of doing everything by myself," complained Chantel, who had been working three days in a row comprised of 12-hour shifts in the hospital.
Pedro acknowledged how he and Chantel had grown apart, and Chantel told her husband that he treated her like she's stupid and annoying.
"Why are you even with me?" Chantel asked.
"Because I [didn't] know you were going to turn out like that," Pedro replied.
Chantel insisted she had been catering to Pedro with no respect or appreciation in return, and she said she was "sick and tired" of his ass.
Chantel then yelled at Pedro and dared him to tell her that he didn't like -- nevermind love -- her.
When Pedro hinted that Chantel was right, she left their house and slept at her brother River Everett's that evening.
Chantel lamented about how she didn't want to lose her marriage but Pedro was intentionally trying to hurt her.