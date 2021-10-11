The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has revealed her husband Pedro Jimeno was a virgin when they started dating about seven years ago.

90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Chantel and Pedro on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance back in 2016, and at that time, Chantel had already traveled to the Dominican Republic three times to see Pedro.

During a recent episode of 90 Day Bares All hosted by TLC personality Shaun Robinson, Chantel dropped an intimate detail about Pedro's past.

Shaun asked Chantel and Pedro, both 30, to play a newlyweds-style game, testing how well they know each other, and one question happened to be, "Chantel, how old was Pedro when he lost his virginity?"

Chantel answered "25" but Pedro shook his head "no" and wrote down "23."

"Wait a second," Chantel noted.

"Uh oh, this may have started something!" Shaun noted.

"Okay, anyhow," Chantel said with a laugh, trying to change the subject.

"Oh, you know what? The reason why I said that is because I think we got married at 25," Chantel explained.

"Yes, we got married at 25," Pedro replied.

Chantel shared, "That's the reason. It should have been 23. Because I know he was a virgin when I met him."

Chantel and Pedro laughed, but Pedro walked away a little shy and embarrassed.

"That never was revealed," Pedro said.

Shaun joked about how Chantel had just outed her husband, and Chantel said, "Oh! I thought everybody knew!"

"No, no," Pedro responded.

"Whoops!" Chantel said.

Pedro confirmed of his wife, "She's my first woman, yeah."

But Chantel rated her husband's skills in the bedroom a 10, so it appears he didn't need prior experience to please his wife!

The pair also once had sex four to seven times in one day when they first began dating, as they couldn't even remember how many times.

During their appearance on 90 Day Bares All, the couple also discussed their plans for starting a family and how Chantel hopes to have a baby by age 40.

Chantel and Pedro will be starring on Season 3 of The Family Chantel, which is set to premiere Monday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

After their initial stint on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Chantel and Pedro also appeared on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Chantel and Pedro met online and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.

Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.

Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.

Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.

All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.

The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.

Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."

Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused more on Pedro and Chantel's siblings rather than on their own relationship.

Royal and Angenette were shown getting married in the Philippines, despite Chantel's loved ones questioning Angenette's intentions and whether she was using Royal to obtain a Green Card in the United States.

And Pedro's sister Nicole entered a serious relationship with New York City resident Alejandro, whom her mother disapproved of due to his appearance and career.

But Alejandro gave Nicole a promise ring and hinted towards wanting to get married during the show's finale.

In the meantime, Pedro and Chantel worked to build on their intimate connection, and Pedro found himself growing closer to Chantel's parents and siblings after facing major adversity in the past.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

