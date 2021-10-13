During a recent episode of 90 Day Bares All's second season on discovery+, Chantel and her husband Pedro Jimeno watched a sneak peek of The Family Chantel's upcoming third season, which premieres Monday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.
In the uncensored footage, which won't air on TV, Pedro's mother Lidia Jimeno tells her son via FaceTime that his sister Nicole Jimeno was about to go under the knife and get breast implants using her own money.
"I myself don't have any surgeries on my body," Chantel shares in the clip.
Pedro proceeds to squeeze one of Chantel's breasts, adding, "That's real, guys, okay?"
"You think implants are going to do this?!" Pedro boasts, before making Chantel's breasts bounce. "That's made in USA, okay? Jiggle, jiggle, jiggle, jiggle."
On 90 Day Bares All, Chantel joked that Pedro just needed to get the chest grab "out of his system."
"Okay, so you have never had surgery on your breasts -- at all?" 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson asked.
"No, I've never had anything done to my breasts," Chantel confirmed. "The only thing that I've done is Botox, because I don't want to have frown lines."
Pedro chimed in, "You never told me about that. You're cheating on me."
"It's just a little secret," Chantel teased her husband.
"Whoa, a little secret, okay," Pedro replied. "Okay."
Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Chantel and Pedro met online over six years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.
Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.
Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.
All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.
The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused more on Pedro and Chantel's siblings rather than on their own relationship.
Royal and Angenette were shown getting married in the Philippines, despite Chantel's loved ones questioning Angenette's intentions and whether she was using Royal to obtain a Green Card in the United States.
And Pedro's sister Nicole entered a serious relationship with New York City resident Alejandro, whom her mother disapproved of due to his appearance and career.
But Alejandro gave Nicole a promise ring and hinted towards wanting to get married during the show's finale.
In the meantime, Pedro and Chantel worked to build on their intimate connection, and Pedro found himself growing closer to Chantel's parents and siblings after facing major adversity in the past.