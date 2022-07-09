Chantel also accused her estranged husband of "cruel treatment" by "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain."
Chantel said her marriage "is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
The nurse filed the court documents in Gwinnett County, GA, and asked the court to equally distribute the material debt.
Chantel also requested that Pedro be forced to return her cell phone and back up storage devices for her computers and cell phone.
Neither Chantel or Pedro's lawyers provided comment on the divorce or allegations.
Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, revealing that he and Chantel had separated one month earlier. He claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken," TMZ reported.
When Pedro filed for divorce, he reportedly also filed an emergency motion on the same day, claiming Chantel had withdrawn $257K from their joint business account without his approval.
Chantel allegedly took the money only five days before they separated in April and transferred it to an account created in her and her sister Winter Everett's name.
Pedro claimed he had attempted to reach a resolution with Chantel in private but was unsuccessful, and so he asked the judge to make Chantel transfer the money to a joint account so they can split the money up legally in their divorce proceedings.
The judge denied Pedro's request for an emergency hearing, but a hearing will be set for a later date to find a solution, according to TMZ.
Chantel and Pedro had also filed a mutual restraining order in May.
Chantel's current Instagram bio reads, "The whole time you though that you were not enough, you were over qualified."
Chantel has been shown venting about how she didn't feel she could do anything right or "enough" for Pedro on The Family Chantel's currently-airing fourth season on TLC.
Chantel has also recently called Pedro a "liar" on her Instagram Stories, refuting Pedro's claims that she had rejected invitations to go out with his co-workers and supposedly never cleaned their house, In Touch Weekly reported.
Chantel also took a jab at Pedro when she reportedly posted a since-deleted Instagram video of herself making dinner.
"Cooking after a 12-hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn't come home," the nurse wrote.
Chantel from Atlanta, GA, and Pedro from the Dominican Republic met online about seven years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
The pair got married in the U.S. much to the dismay of Chantel's family, who questioned the former baseball player's intentions. Chantel and Pedro proceeded to move out of a small apartment and into a big home together.
Pedro and Chantel weathered major marital ups and downs throughout the years, including stubborn and clashing family members as well as the couple's own trust and jealousy issues.
On Season 4 of the TLC spinoff, which premiered in early June, Chantel admitted to the cameras that she felt "low" because Pedro -- who used to treat her like a queen and affectionately call her "Pinky" -- wasn't living up to her expectations of him as a man and a husband. Chantel apparently missed the old Pedro and how compatible they used to be.
As for Pedro, he said he had always been supportive of Chantel's career and she didn't know how to be happy for him now that he's working a job as a real estate agent that he loves.
Pedro also accused Chantel of being "lazy" and told the cameras, "Sometimes, I don't even want to get home."
Pedro was shown developing a close relationship with a fellow real estate agent, Antonella, and driving her home from work one night.
"We are [becoming] close friends. Latinos, our community, is so close. I feel like a family there. I'm so comfortable there making my new friends, [and] I believe that Chantel is jealous of that," Pedro said in a confessional.
Chantel had noticed Pedro was working late most nights, and she accused him of being "rude and inconsiderate." Chantel, who had been trying to impress Pedro and make him happy, said her communication with Pedro was poor and he was living like he was single.
Chantel felt her husband treated her like she's stupid and annoying, and so she asked Pedro, "Why are you even with me?"
"Because I [didn't] know you were going to turn out like that," Pedro replied.
Chantel yelled at Pedro and dared him to tell her that he didn't like -- nevermind love -- her. And when Pedro hinted that Chantel was right, she left their house and slept at her brother River Everett's place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chantel lamented about how she didn't want to lose her marriage but Pedro was allegedly intentionally trying to hurt her.