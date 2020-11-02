[The Family Chantel Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Chantel and Pedro have called it quits or if The Family Chantel couple is still together and married].
Chantel and Pedro found fame on TLC when they starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance after meeting online when Chantel was looking to learn Spanish and a friend connected her with Pedro, who was also hoping to improve his English skills.
Chantel and Pedro engaged in a whirlwind romance and Chantel visited Pedro multiple times in the Dominican Republic.
After Pedro proposed marriage, he moved to America on a K-1 visa at age 24. The couple planned to wed within 90 days, but Chantel -- who was 25 years old at the time -- lied to her family and told them that Pedro was just arriving on a student visa.
Once Chantel's family learned the truth about Pedro's real reason for moving to the U.S., they became suspicious of his motives and whether he was after Chantel's money, a better life, and permanent residency in America.
Chantel's family also thought it was strange Pedro was frequently sending money home to his mother Lidia and sister Nicole in the Dominican Republic. Chantel's family wondered whether Pedro had a secret mistress or maybe even children in his home country.
To check up on Pedro, Chantel's family hired a private investigator to research his background and also demanded the couple sign a prenuptial agreement to protect Chantel's financial interests before their wedding.
Pedro hated that Chantel's family didn't trust him, but Pedro's mother and sister weren't fond of Chantel either and disapproved of their relationship.
Pedro's mother and sister blamed Chantel for taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish wife.
Pedro and Chantel later appeared on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Tension between the two families heightened during the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, when Pedro got into a blowout fight with Chantel's brother River at the dinner table and then Nicole accused Chantel's family of attacking her during her brief stay in the U.S.
Neither side ever budged on issuing an apology, so there was a standstill between families that resulted in more confrontations and disagreements down the road, as no one agreed upon who was to blame.
Tension between Chantel and Pedro heightened when Pedro visited his family in the Dominican Republic and eventually got caught with Nicole's best friend Coraima giving him a lapdance.
Chantel's family also accused Lidia and Nicole of setting up Pedro's relationship with an American, who turned out to be Chantel, so Pedro would have more opportunities to make money and they could eventually move to the United States as a family.
Chantel's parents viewed Lidia and Nicole as being manipulative and dishonest about their intentions.
On The Family Chantel's first season, which wrapped in September 2019 on TLC, Pedro felt alone in the United States, and even family counseling didn't seem to help the dynamic between Pedro and Chantel's family.
The Family Chantel featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and make peace, but mean words were tossed around and one person yelled over the other.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Having a language translator helped during the second meeting, but it appeared enough damage had been done to prevent truly amicable relations in the future -- until both families came together and had a friendly visit with Pedro's sick grandmother.
However, the finale of The Family Chantel's first season showed Chantel throwing a drink at Coraima following a heated discussion about Pedro's wild night out in the Dominican Republic.
Nicole naturally took Coraima's side, and so Chantel realized any improvement in her relationship with Pedro's sister had just been destroyed. However, Pedro had Chantel's back.
The season left fans wanting more considering Chantel and Pedro's families were still at odds and problems had yet to be resolved.
In the Season 2 premiere of The Family Chantel, Chantel admitted her relationship with Pedro had been a rollercoaster and there was "never a dull moment," especially because of their family involvement.
"Pedro and I are just trying not to get swept up in family drama and focus on day-to-day life together," Chantel told the cameras, explaining it had been a few months since they had filmed The Family Chantel's Season 1 finale.
"My focus right now is school and on passing my exams. Graduation is a few weeks away, and I am so done!... This is the start of a new chapter in our lives."
Pedro said he wanted to buy a house and start school because he didn't want to spend his entire life working in a warehouse.
Pedro said he looked forward to achieving the American dream, but Chantel said they needed to stop sending money to his family in the Dominican Republic in order to achieve that dream.
"Not much has changed between Pedro's family and me. I haven't talked to them still, since the day I left," Chantel said. "It's hard for me to talk about Pedro's family in a conversation without me getting upset."
Pedro confirmed he still wanted to bring Lidia and Nicole to the United States, but Chantel said she wasn't going to help her husband do that.
"If Lidia and Nicole move in with Pedro and I, they would have 24-hour access to ruining my life and my marriage," Chantel said.
Pedro also found himself resentful of how kindly Chantel's family treated her brother Royal's new wife, Angenette, from the Philippines. Pedro didn't understand why Chantel's family was so sweet and welcoming when they had essentially grilled him and were so skeptical of his intentions.
Later on, Chantel revealed to Karen that Pedro was bringing her to New York as a gift for graduating from nursing school. However, Pedro had a motive to meet Nicole's new boyfriend Alejandro while in New York, so Chantel realized Pedro's gift wasn't selfless.
Chantel figured Pedro was just trying to fit her into a plan he already had.
Chantel confessed to the cameras it was "f-cked up," and Karen added, "That's like giving your wife on Christmas a dust mop."
But unfortunately, Chantel learned she had passed all of her classes but wouldn't be able to graduate because her test average was three points off. Chantel was told she must attend school next semester and wouldn't be able to graduate on time.
Chantel was in tears and Pedro was shocked. He seemingly couldn't believe Chantel had failed her final exam, which made Chantel very angry.
Chantel argued she had worked extremely hard and studied for her final exam all the time, but Pedro didn't understand how she wasn't ready.
"You out of anybody should know how much this hurts me right now!" Chantel cried.
"I support you more than your family right now, and you know that!" Pedro replied.
"But you're not giving me what I need!" Chantel argued in tears. "You're not! You're not. You're not."
Pedro said Chantel failing her test resulted in him not being able to start his life because he couldn't stop working at the warehouse any time soon.
"It's my turn to go to school. It's my turn to make my life. It's my opportunity to have my own degree too. My future changed one hundred percent because she didn't graduate," Pedro lamented in a confessional.
Pedro said he wanted to cry and his heart was broken as well, especially because he knew how much graduating on time meant to Chantel. Pedro therefore apologized for his reaction and told Chantel that he loved her no matter what and always would.
"I support you all the time," Pedro insisted, before hugging and comforting his wife. "It's going to be fine, okay? We're still going to fly to New York for fresh air for your brain... I love you so much."
Pedro acknowledged he needed to step up for Chantel and support her better, so he decided to take driving lessons in attempt to obtain his driver's license.
Pedro also had Chantel's back when Winter called her "a b-tch" at the family Christmas photo shoot, insisting Chantel wanted her to be a cookie-cutter version of herself.
Pedro told Winter that Chantel never said bad things about her sister and that she only wanted what's best for Winter. Pedro insisted Chantel's intentions were pure and Chantel viewed Winter as being beautiful just the way she is.
Chantel and Pedro then took off for New York, and Chantel hoped for a romantic getaway.
"Maybe it's not really for me. I'm trying to make this trip about Pedro and I as much as I can," Chantel said, before asking Pedro to be "100 percent invested" in her.
"I don't want your attention to wander to things that just don't matter."
Chantel then surprised Pedro in some black lingerie, teasing what he could expect to see in New York.
"Our physical connection has always been a huge part of our relationship, but up until recently, I feel like it's been lacking... We haven't been real intimate lately," Chantel explained.
Chantel said she and Pedro desired being intimate at different times and so they never seemed to be on "the same wavelength."
"We're going to burn New York down!" Pedro joked, assuring his wife that he'd take care of her needs in New York.
When translated to English, Chantel wrote, "I love my Pepe forever and ever."
And around that same time, Pedro uploaded the same photo on his own Instagram account and captioned it, "This love is immortal #tlc #90dayfiance #familychantel #happilyeverafter."
In an early October interview with Us Weekly, Pedro also all but confirmed he and Chantel are still married.
"After the fight [with River], it was a terrible situation between Chantel and me. We almost [broke] up. We almost broke apart. But we went to counseling and family counseling. We've taken a lot of counseling... many hours of counseling to try to deal with [family problems] and trying to resolve the family problems. Counseling has been working so far," Pedro said.
He added, "Now I can be at the table and we won't start a fight. We can be more civil. We can be a little bit more open. Now I feel I can spend more time with her family than before because they are accepting me for who I am."
Pedro continued, "I finally feel like we are a little bit at peace now. Everybody knows now if you don't mess with me, I won't mess with you."
Chantel also told Us that Pedro is "not on the outskirts of our family" anymore because "we love him and there's nothing that he could do or anybody can do to change our relationship."
Chantel and Pedro were also definitely still together about six months ago when they filmed a segment for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which aired in early May.
While the couple's Self-Quarantined episode aired on TLC much earlier, Chantel and Pedro actually taped the segment after Season 2 of The Family Chantel had already completed filming.
The quarantine special showed Chantel and Pedro social-distancing in their Georgia apartment after about a month of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chantel was studying for her nursing degree online and said she enjoyed spending quality time with her husband although they didn't get much space from each other.
Chantel and Pedro were also working to keep the spark alive in their relationship while quarantining in their apartment away from friends and family.
Season 2 of The Family Chantel appears to have been filmed in late 2019 or early 2020, which was months before the couple filmed their 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined footage.
The Family Chantel's Season 2 premiere kicked off with Chantel saying it had only been "a few months" since she and Pedro returned back to the United States from the Dominican Republic, where the couple had filmed the finale of the show's first season.
Stay-at-home orders for coronavirus didn't even begin until March, so it's clear Chantel and Pedro remained a couple after filming Season 2 of The Family Chantel and all of its drama.
In April 2020, however, Chantel and Pedro led 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe they weren't even sure there would be a second season of The Family Chantel.
"We're not currently filming anything right now besides the Quarantine special," Chantel told Entertainment Tonight at the time, although it appears Season 2 of The Family Chantel was already finished by then.
When asked if there were talks for another season, Chantel replied, "We're not sure if there is anything else for us in the future."
However, Chantel expressed interest in starring in another season of her family's reality show during that April conversation.
"I think it's helpful to film even in the bad times we have with our arguments and everything, because when you watch it back, it sort of puts everything into perspective and you see how you were actually reacting in certain moments and you can process it better and see if it was rational or not," Chantel explained.
Pedro revealed to ET that he and Chantel were still "working through things," but Chantel pointed out being quarantined together amid the pandemic allowed them to have deep conversations and grow closer to each other.
"I feel like we still have a long way to go," Chantel explained. "Well, not a long way to go because we've been married for a few years, but it's always a work in progress. We can't stop trying and getting better."
But Chantel insisted her marriage was "in a better place" as far as trust goes and they had "made a lot of progress" in that area.
Of the couple's lingering issues, Chantel and Pedro's sparring families was unsurprisingly one of them.
"Family issues, are they ever ending? Like, they're never ending and I feel like that's an ongoing thing that you have to continuously work at," Chantel shared.
"And I mean, hopefully certain things will all just come out in the wash because you have to get over certain things and let them go, so, family is definitely still an issue with us."