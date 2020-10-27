Pedro said Chantel's family has the tendency to bottle up their feelings and then explode, unlike his family, who speak their minds right away.
Karen Everett said it was "very stressful" to watch her children fight and it was clear Winter didn't appreciate the shots Chantel took at her longtime boyfriend Jah.
"I feel like my sister Winter accepts behavior from Jah that is belittling to her, and he shouldn't have any control over what she does because she's technically not even with him right now," Chantel told the cameras.
Chantel told Karen that Winter stopped coming around for holidays once she got involved with Jah, and then suddenly, Royal and his wife Angenette showed up to the photo shoot.
Royal realized his family was having a lot of problems, and then Winter and River returned after Winter clearly took a breather.
Winter said she had been holding a lot of her emotions in and needed to tell her family how she was feeling.
Winter apologized to Chantel for calling her a name but said she didn't like being treated like a doormat.
Winter told Chantel, for instance, that she didn't like going to clubs and bars.
"It's like you want me to be a cookie-cutter version of you, and I'm not!" Winter yelled and cried. "I'm different and that's fine. Why can't we just be with each other and love each other and accept it? Like, come on!"
Chantel admitted she had no idea Winter felt that way and was totally off-guard.
Everyone then ganged up on Chantel and said not everyone likes to "get intoxicated." Royal also revealed Chantel had been "twerking" at the club in front of other people, which immediately upset Pedro.
"They look like a hungry animal... ready to attack you," Angenette told Chantel.
"That was really f-cked up," Chantel complained in a confessional.
"I took Angenette out for a good time and she just ratted me out in front of my entire family, saying that I was shaking my ass. I mean, come on. I shake my ass and I'll admit it, but it was almost like she was trying to tell on me."
Royal said it was an inappropriate situation for a wife to be in, and Angenette told the cameras Chantel's behavior was really "embarrassing."
Pedro told Winter that Chantel never said bad things about her sister and that she only wanted what's best for Winter. Pedro insisted Chantel's intentions were pure, but Winter countered with, "I always feel like she's trying to change me."
Winter didn't feel Chantel supported her weight-loss surgery plans, but Chantel insisted she absolutely had her sister's back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chantel noted she just wanted her sister to be healthy and that's all there was to it, and Pedro added that Chantel always called Winter beautiful just the way she is.
Karen realized her family needed to continue working on communication, but everyone but their problems aside to take a funny family portrait. Chantel was looking forward to her trip to New York to escape all the craziness in Atlanta, GA.
Later on, Chantel and Pedro packed for New York. Chantel hoped the trip was going to be a romantic getaway, but she feared Pedro's motive was just to meet Nicole's new boyfriend, Alejandro.
"Maybe it's not really for me. I'm trying to make this trip about Pedro and I as much as I can," Chantel said, before asking Pedro to be "100 percent invested" in her.
"I don't want your attention to wander to things that just don't matter."
Chantel wanted Nicole to just live her life and make her own mistakes without Pedro interfering, but Pedro clearly wanted to check that her sister's boyfriend was a good guy.
Chantel then surprised Pedro in some black lingerie, teasing what he could expect to see in New York.
"Our physical connection has always been a huge part of our relationship, but up until recently, I feel like it's been lacking... We haven't been real intimate lately," Chantel explained.
Chantel said she and Pedro desired being intimate at different times and so they never seemed to be on "the same wavelength."
"We're going to burn New York down!" Pedro joked, assuring his wife that he'd take care of her needs in New York.
After Karen showed off her new coy fish pond in her backyard, Chantel and Pedro were shown arriving in New York, excited about spending quality time together.
Pedro planned to take Chantel ice skating, explore the city and then meet Alejandro, which Chantel hoped wouldn't be "the highlight" of their trip.
Alejandro, a 27-year-old living in Brooklyn, then introduced himself to viewers. Alejandro said physical appearance is very important and he likes to smell good. He apparently has a cologne collection and has spent more than $6,000 on it.
Alejandro was raised in the Dominican Republic but had been living in New York for almost five years. Alejandro wanted to make money and take advantage of opportunities in the U.S.
Alejandro had uncles and a cousin also living in New York, and Nicole had yet to meet those guys.
"Once we get together, we cannot get separated. It's hard," Alejandro gushed of Nicole, explaining why she had yet to meet his family members.
"The first time Nicole came to New York, I realized that I like everything about her. To me, she was beautiful, she was wonderful, she was gorgeous. And we have too much chemistry and connection," Alejandro told the cameras.
Alejandro said it sucked being so far away from Nicole, and he anticipated Pedro might get a little aggressive with him during their meeting given Nicole had said Pedro is overprotective.
When Alejandro's cousin asked if Nicole is "The One," Alejandro declined comment and just sipped his coffee.
Pedro's first ice skating experience was hilarious because he couldn't stay on his feet. He fell numerous times and Chantel got a good laugh in and said she was "really entertained" by the outing.
Meanwhile, Winter was shown expressing to Karen how she wasn't sure whether Chantel loved her. Winter was tired of being "careful" about Chantel's feelings when Chantel allegedly didn't care about her own.
Karen wanted Winter to have an open and honest conversation with Chantel so she didn't have to be "the middle man."
ADVERTISEMENT
Winter and Karen then met with a doctor to receive more information about bariatric surgery, and Winter learned that she weighed 313 pounds.
Winter was upset she was over 300 pounds and said she wanted to be healthy and live a long life. Potentially undergoing weight-loss surgery wasn't about conforming for Winter, who said she didn't care to look like anyone else.
Karen revealed to the doctor Winter had always been "big" and Winter complained dieting and exercise never worked for her.
Winter said she was on the cheerleading team and ate healthy so being so overweight never really made sense to her.
Karen and her husband Thomas Everett told the cameras Winter always came across confident but must have been struggling on the inside.
The doctor told Winter that she was about 150 pounds overweight given she's 5'7" and her weight could eventually give her fertility issues as well as put stress on her knees, hips and more.
Winter was warned she has a higher risk than the average person to die at a younger age, and it became clear Winter was a great candidate for bariatric surgery.
"It's not a little decision and I'm nervous, but surgery would definitely be taking control of my life because it will give me the opportunity to get myself under control. If I can do that, then I can do anything," Winter explained.
After a wonderful evening together, Chantel and Pedro enjoyed breakfast in bed in their hotel room. Chantel, however, was still worried about her relationship with Winter, and she wished she had more clarity.
Before meeting up with Alejandro, Pedro and Chantel skimmed through Nicole's Instagram account to see photos of Alejandro and Pedro poked fun at Alejandro's appearance.
"She's smiling in all the pictures because she knows she's got a Green Card," Chantel said, adding, "She's just using him to get to the United States."
ADVERTISEMENT
Chantel thought Angenette and Nicole had similar intentions.
It then became time for Pedro and Alejandro's highly-anticipated meeting. Pedro and his mother Lidia feared Nicole was hiding information from them, and so Pedro was ready to get to the bottom of things.
The couple met Alejandro at what appeared to be a bakery, and Pedro brought out his list of questions for Nicole's boyfriend.
When Pedro saw Alejandro for the first time, he flashed Alejandro a look that he was displeased.
Pedro immediately poked fun at Alejandro for seemingly painting on his beard, and Alejandro was just quiet.
Pedro told Alejandro that he appeared to be a very confident guy, like he's on top of the world.
"That's how I am," Alejandro replied.
Chantel wondered if Pedro was intimidated by Alejandro because Alejandro was "calm, cool and collected" while her husband was "sweating."
"Are you trying to get serious with [my sister]?" Pedro asked.
"Of course," Alejandro responded. "I really like her personality, her physically, everything about her."
Pedro revealed Nicole had never dated "a white guy" like Alejandro before and she typically dates "sporty" guys and athletes, but Alejandro said he didn't care and that didn't matter.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I don't know who they were. I don't care about them. I am making her happy," Alejandro insisted.
Pedro suggested Alejandro needed to make Nicole happy or else something bad would happen.
"My first impression, I don't like that guy. I hate Alejandro. He tried to be so cocky, like, he feel that he's the best -- you know, better than other men. I don't know why he feels like this," Pedro complained in a confessional.
Pedro said Nicole used to date men who take care of their bodies but Alejandro only seemed to take care of his face.
Alejandro told Pedro that he worked as a manager for a telephone company and as a bartender at a sports pub.
Alejandro said he came to America on a tourist visa and then dropped a bomb on Pedro.