'The Family Chantel' recap: Chantel graduates nursing school, Royal distances himself from family, and Nicole wants breast implants
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/12/2021
The Family Chantel's third season premiered with Chantel Everett finally graduating nursing school and the family celebrating, major tension between Royal Everett and his relatives, and Pedro Jimeno's sister Nicole Jimeno preparing for a breast augmentation during Monday night's episode on TLC.
The Family Chantel broadcast began where last season had left off, with the Everett family leaving the Philippines following Chantel's brother Royal and his wife Angenette's big wedding.
Angenette planned to "stay away" from the Everett family after crazy drama imploded before and during the wedding events, and Royal agreed they needed to limit their time with his relatives.
Chantel's mother Karen said she was "traumatized" from the "very funky time" -- which included the Everett family accusing Angenette of using Royal for a Green Card -- and everyone just needed some time and space to digest everything that had transpired in the Philippines.
Three months later, Chantel said there was distance between her family and Royal because of how he had treated everyone in the Philippines. Royal had taken Angenette's side, and at one point, he asked his relatives not to attend the wedding, even though that request didn't stand.
Pedro finally passed his driving test and Chantel was working as a nurse. Chantel was so relieved to no longer be a student.
"Soon after graduation, I'll be working as a home health pediatric nurse. After that, I'm going to transition into one of the major hospitals in Atlanta on the neuro floor," Chantel said.
Pedro gushed about Chantel potentially making big money, adding, "We can go get houses and start to build a family, maybe, we don't know. Maybe."
Chantel's family was going to throw her a graduation party, but she didn't anticipate seeing Royal and Angenette at the birthday bash. She said Royal's life was "a mystery" to her at this point and she was "disappointed" in him for siding with Angenette without at least hearing his loved ones out.
Chantel wanted to have a good relationship with her brother, but she acknowledged they needed more time to heal and move on. Royal also kept transferring his mother's calls to voicemail.
"I have not heard anything from Royal. I call Royal, no answer. I text Angenette, no response. Now I am starting to worry," Karen admitted to the cameras. "I want to be there for my kids and give them support... Worst case scenario, Royal and Angenette got on a plane and went back to the Philippines."
Karen therefore took a ride over to Royal's home but no one answered the door.
Royal finally answered his mother's phone calls and said, "Don't call me," and then the pair briefly spoke privately off-camera. Royal apparently told Karen that they're doing fine but they just needed some space and Angenette was "embarrassed" about everything that happened.
Royal and Angenette apparently apologized but just needed some room, and Karen suggested the pair needed marriage counseling to work through their issues.
Karen said she had time to heal from the wedding events and didn't want Royal and Angenette to think everyone was "stewing" mad at them. But she was willing to give the couple some space.
Pedro's sister Nicole Jimeno then revealed how she had traveled to see Alejandro in New York in 2020 and then when COVID-19 hit, she got stuck in the city. Nicole said very romantic times were also met with tense and stressful moments.
After three long months, Nicole was finally able to return home to the Dominican Republic, and she began filming the series two weeks after reuniting with her mother Lidia.
Nicole and Lidia also had a tense relationship given Lidia had asked her daughter not to go to New York to begin with.
"You should show your little boyfriend the door," Lidia said, adding, "Alejandro is not the right person for her as a boyfriend. And from the moment I met him, I knew I didn't like him. Pedro thinks the same as me."
Nicole argued that Pedro just needed a distraction from "his miserable life with Chantel."
Lidia was angry because Alejandro had yet to finalize his divorce from his wife, and she hoped Nicole would never marry him.
Chantel and Karen then planned her "car parade" and graduation party amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Chantel wondered if Winter's boyfriend Jah, whom Winter had moved back in with, would be coming to the party.
Karen said her last meeting with Jah was very awkward because he had been keeping a son secret from Winter, who had been his live-in girlfriend for years. Karen said Jah needed to prove himself, both to Winter and to the family.
"He is not somebody who I want for my sister," Chantel lamented.
Chantel didn't graduate on time last semester but the time had finally arrived for her to graduate and celebrate big. Pedro, Winter and Chantel's brother River said they were so proud of Chantel for getting the job done.
"Chantel is the first person in my family to spend 12 years in college," River joked, before cracking up with laughter.
"She's going to be so mad! But not only did she graduate, she graduated with her Bachelor's [degree] and she's a nurse. Nobody can call her 'a dumbass b-tch.'"
Chantel revealed her entry-level position would probably pay between $45,000-50,000 but she could work her way up to the top. Chantel told Pedro that if he went to school and obtained a degree, they could make six figures together as a team.
"After I become a nurse, you find a career. That's what the plan was," Chantel told her husband, knowing he's capable of doing more.
Pedro admitted he was feeling a little insecure and not confident about going to school. Pedro said he was "comfortable" working in the warehouse, but Chantel wanted more for her life partner.
Meanwhile, Nicole confessed she was really stressed in New York for several months because she didn't have her mother or any friends to talk to, other than being with Alejandro 24 hours a day. Nicole was therefore excited to see her pal Coraima.
Nicole said living with Alejandro for the first time was not what she expected and they had "a lot of problems" and clashes. The couple would argue over food, and Nicole said neither she or Alejandro handle stress well.
Nicole was therefore questioning her relationship with Alejandro, and she told Coraima that she wanted plastic surgery against Alejandro's wishes.
Alejandro allegedly told Nicole that he didn't want her to get breast implants and he was "totally against it" because he liked her just the way she is.
"He argued with me to the point that he told me that he would leave me," Nicole revealed. "He thinks women who want an operation have self-esteem issues, they want an operation so other men will like them and not just their boyfriend or husband."
Nicole said Alejandro doesn't understand that women are free and have the right to choose whatever they want for their bodies, regardless of whether they're in a relationship.
Nicole then met with a surgeon about having her breasts done and making her body "a masterpiece."
While Nicole tried on different cup sizes in an exam room, Coraima told the cameras that Alejandro seemed "selfish," "manipulative" and "insecure."
Nicole booked the procedure and said she was so excited to have more confidence in herself. Nicole said she wanted to have the surgery regardless of what Alejandro thought or said.
Meanwhile, at Chantel's party, she said she didn't graduate college in four years because she was also working full-time and dating Pedro long-distance, which resulted in a challenging and expensive K-1 visa process.
Karen and Chantel's father Thomas said Pedro needed to step up to the table and find a career to make more money for his future family.
Jah attended the party with Winter, and everyone was shocked to see him.
"You can't just walk in here and pretend it's all good," Chantel told Jah.
River also had a bone to pick with Jah, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger of the confrontation.