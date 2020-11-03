'The Family Chantel' recap: Chantel and Winter clash, Pedro threatens to rat out Nicole over Alejandro's secret, and Angenette drops bombshell
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/03/2020
The Family Chantel featured Chantel Everett and Winter having an emotional blowout fight, Pedro Jimeno threatening Nicole to tell their mother about Alejandro being married, and Angenette dropping a bombshell about her husband Royal not trusting her during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Family Chantel broadcast began with Pedro and Chantel's meeting with Nicole's boyfriend Alejandro in New York.
Pedro had just found out Alejandro is married, but Alejandro assured Pedro that Nicole was aware of it and he had been honest with her about everything.
"This guy [blows] my mind," Pedro told his wife. "I don't know how one person can be married and dating one girl at the same time. That's, like, stupid crazy!"
Alejandro revealed he was "working" on his divorce while being Nicole's boyfriend and he never forced Nicole to be with him.
Alejandro said he met Nicole when he was married and she stayed in New York for four days. On the fourth day, Alejandro said he explained "all the details" to Nicole about his marriage.
Alejandro had been married for four years after traveling to New York on a Tourist Visa, when he got married to an American woman. Alejandro admitted to the cameras he and this woman had rushed into marriage and were "a little bit immature."
"It was difficult to maintain the relationship and to maintain the peace, and so we had to separate. But thankfully, I could stay with my residence, with my Green Card," Alejandro told the cameras.
Alejandro said his wife knew about Nicole, but with that being said, he didn't want to talk about the situation anymore.
"I'm not surprised by Nicole's choice because it's just like her to try to ruin someone's marriage. I feel like they are well matched. He's an adulterer and she's going into this knowing that he's married, so they can do bad together," Chantel said in a confessional.
Alejandro thought he wife might've still loved him, but he had clearly moved on with Nicole. Alejandro said his wife actually initiated their divorce and then appeared to change her mind and want her back once she discovered another woman was in the picture.
"She got jealous and got mad, and she wanted to make up with me and think about the relationship again," Alejandro said.
But Alejandro assured Pedro that he had nothing to worry about because he was "really in love" with Nicole. Alejandro hoped to marry Nicole one day but said he had no intention to rush things.
Alejandro told Pedro that he didn't want to be enemies, but Pedro admitted that his mother Lidia didn't like Alejandro and Alejandro would have to work to win her over.
"I didn't do anything and she still doesn't like me," Chantel told Alejandro.
Alejandro planned to share his intentions with Nicole's mother in the near future to hopefully gain trust, and Alejandro said he was willing to take risks for his relationship.
Alejandro thought Pedro was being rude to him, but he said he was willing to be patient for Nicole's family's approval because Nicole was his priority and he really wanted to be with her.
Chantel noted it was "a big mistake" for Nicole to be dating a married man, and Pedro simply couldn't believe it.
Pedro therefore dropped Chantel off at their hotel room and went to a nearby pizzeria to FaceTime with Nicole.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You're a liar and you really like hiding things," Pedro told his sister. "You hear me?... You're shameless, Nicole. I thought this was the last thing you'd do in your life, get together with a married man. You know this is a big deal."
Nicole said sometimes things like this just happen in life, but Pedro explained that if Alejandro did this to a woman before, he'd likely do it again to Nicole in the future.
Pedro reminded Nicole that their mother had been cheated on and the same thing could happen to Nicole.
Pedro's father was apparently married when he met Lidia, and after two or three years with Lidia, Pedro's dad apparently told her that he had a whole other family.
Pedro hated to see his sister getting herself into the same situation, and she didn't want her to repeat the same story of his family.
Pedro argued that if Alejandro really loved Nicole, he would get a divorce for her, but Nicole said that's just a piece of paper and she didn't need it.
Nicole said she felt bad for lying to her mother and had to come clean -- but she really didn't want to. Pedro then went on to criticize other things, such as how Alejandro paints his beard onto his face.
"If you and Alejandro don't fix your sh-t and tell mom what is going on, I'm going to tell her, okay?" Pedro said, threatening to "add fuel to the fire."
Pedro said his mother would probably "blow up" and kick Alejandro to the curb once she learns he was married.
The next day, Pedro went out for a run and Chantel videochatted with her mother Karen Everett on her laptop. Chantel disclosed how Nicole was dating a married man, and Karen admitted she was "not shocked" and it was "not surprising."
"I told him, I said, 'This is who your sister is.' They are, like, a match made in hell and probably what Nicole deserves. What goes around, comes around. And karma is a b-tch!" Chantel told her mom.
Chantel and Karen agreed they'd love for Lidia and Nicole to move to New York City instead of Atlanta, GA, where they lived.
ADVERTISEMENT
Karen then told Chantel they'd be traveling to Asia soon for Angenette and Royal's second wedding, and Karen looked forward to meeting Angenette's parents as long as they're not another set of "pathetic users."
Chantel said she didn't trust Angenette's intentions and she's not who she was portraying herself to be to Royal's family. Chantel thought Angenette was just staying quiet as to not stir the pot and raise questions and concerns about her.
But before the family's trip to the Philippines, Karen asked Chantel to sit down and talk to Winter and clear the air. Winter was obviously very upset, and Chantel said she knew the situation had to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, Nicole told the cameras Pedro had made her feel terrible by saying bad things about Alejandro, whom Nicole called "brave" and "honest" for how he had handled himself with Pedro.
Nicole was then shown accompanying her friend Coraima to her dentist appointment. Nicole dropped the bomb that Alejandro was still married, and Coraima nearly jumped out of the dentist chair in disbelief.
Nicole insisted she didn't find out he was married until after they got to know each other, but she noted that Alejandro was in the process of getting a divorce. Nicole said Alejandro's marriage was toxic and unhappy and that he had fallen out of love with his wife.
Coraima advised Nicole to tell her mother the truth right away although it would probably result in "a horror movie," like Lidia kicking her daughter out of the house with her "strong personality."
Nicole said the problem with her visa wasn't resolved and that's why she hadn't been able to fly to New York. Alejandro therefore told Nicole that he would visit her in the Dominican Republic.
Later on, Chantel and Pedro returned home to Atlanta, and Chantel met up with Winter, who had finally answered Chantel's text messages after weeks of the girls not talking.
Chantel reminded Winter that she had called her a "b-tch," but Winter corrected Chantel and said, "I called you a dumbass b-tch. I did. And at the end of the day, I do apologize for it."
Winter said she had spoken out of frustration because Chantel was judgmental at the Christmas ugly-sweater photo shoot. Chantel explained Winter probably would have participated in the photo shoot if it wasn't for Jah's influence.
Chantel said Winter went off the deep-end and exploded once she brought Jah up.
"Jah has changed my sister and I'm just not comfortable with it. He shouldn't have any control over what she does, because she's technically not even with him right now," Chantel said, adding that Jah was keeping Winter from celebrating holidays with her family.
"All he likes her to do is stay home to take care of his kid and cook."
Chantel told Winter exactly how she felt, saying Jah was trying to take Winter away from her family. Winter argued that Chantel had built up this negative character of Jah in her head that wasn't based on solid facts.
Winter said she was tired of Chantel "talking crap" and Chantel wasn't saying anything constructive. Chantel told Winter that she could do better with her life, but then Winter countered that Chantel can do better than Pedro.
Winter told Chantel that she insulted her all the time, like when Chantel called her sister "a doormat."
"Jah doesn't disrespect me this much, as much as you do," Winter vented about Chantel in a confessional. "You really treat me like a doormat and that's not okay."
Winter was apparently waiting for an apology, but Chantel said Winter wasn't listening to her and she just wanted to put their "sh-t aside." Chantel insisted she loved Winter, who came at her with the "b-tch" remark again.
Chantel said she wanted a relationship with her sister, and Winter said she had wanted that all along -- dating back to when she was a young girl.
"I don't like going to the club," Winter noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We're just two different people I guess," Chantel said.
"We are! And why can't we just love each other being different?!" Winter pleaded.
Winter said she was always compared to Chantel and that was really hard for her.
"It hurt... It damaged my self-esteem," Winter admitted, adding that she felt she was always "trailing behind" Chantel.
Chantel promised Winter that she always spoke highly of her and thought she's beautiful. Chantel said she just wanted a good man to take care of her sister, and Winter realized in that moment -- while Chantel was in tears -- that Chantel really loved her.
Winter said it felt good to hear that, and so she apologized to Chantel again. The girls hugged and made up, and Chantel said she never wanted to fight with her sister again.
Chantel said she just wanted Winter to be strong and confident in herself and not be a pushover with Jah.
The next day, Chantel went dress shopping with Karen and Angenette for her upcoming wedding. Chantel wondered why her parents weren't more suspicious of Angenette given they had given her so much trouble about her relationship with Pedro.
Chantel thought Royal was "controlling" but maybe "overprotective for a reason." Pedro suggested Angenette might disappear once she gets what she wants, and that worried Chantel.
Chantel said Royal and Angenette shared social-media passwords and Angenette once put a tracker on Royal's phone because she clearly didn't trust him.
Angenette said she wanted a very full ballgown and her wedding was starting to feel real since she and Royal initially wed in the courthouse.
ADVERTISEMENT
When Chantel expressed Pedro's concerns about Angenette, Karen wondered if Pedro was trying to "sabotage" Royal's relationship, just like his mother and sister allegedly might.
Karen told Chantel to ask Angenette if she had any questions, and Chantel took advantage of the opportunity.
Chantel asked Angenette how she met Royal, and Angenette said they met on Facebook after Royal popped up on her friend recommendations. Chantel asked if they had friends in common as a result, but Angenette said, "No."
"I just saw him and that's it," Angenette said.
"Have you talked to any other American guys?" Chantel asked.
"No, I don't, because I'm really afraid," Angenette said. "And before, no, I never talked to another man."
However, Royal previously told Chantel that Angenette was chatting with other American men when Royal and Angenette were getting to know each other.
"The fact that she's now lying to me about it makes me question everything else she's ever said to me," Chantel confessed.
Chantel said it seemed like Royal didn't trust Angenette, but Angenette said her husband needed to trust her because she wasn't doing anything bad.
Angenette insisted she wasn't hiding anything from Royal's family and Royal seemed to trust her enough.
When producers asked Angenette to better explain herself, she broke down into tears and didn't know what to say. Angenette said Royal sometimes didn't trust her.
"Maybe I can tell it to you, but I don't want him to look bad," Angenette cried while walking off-camera.
ADVERTISEMENT
After composing herself, Angenette decided to open up to a producer.
"I had a miscarriage," Angenette revealed.
"We went to the hospital and then we found out that maybe I am two weeks pregnant. And then he doubted it... He said that maybe I hook up [with] another guy in the Philippines before I went [to the U.S.]."